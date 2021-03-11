Govt to meet industry stakeholders on common charger for all electronic devices on Wednesday

Sector-specific associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting

Govt to meet industry stakeholders on common charger for all electronic devices on Wednesday

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, August 17

The government will hold a meeting with industry stakeholders on Wednesday to explore the option of adopting a common charger for mobile phones and other portable electronic devices.

The meeting, to be chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, is scheduled post lunch and will be attended by manufacturers of portable electronic devices, including laptops and mobiles.

The sector-specific associations, industry bodies CII and FICCI and representatives from IIT Delhi and IIT BHU will be part of the meeting.

“The meeting will be more of an explorative nature. We will try to learn from the stakeholders how a common charger can be adopted in India. We will also try to understand their concerns,” the secretary told PTI.

Europe is already working towards adopting this norm, he noted.

The meeting with sector-specific organisations will assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reduce the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste.

Currently, consumers are forced to buy a separate charger every time they buy a new device due to incompatibility of the ports of the existing charger.

Recently, the European Union announced the adoption of a USB-C port common charging standard for small electronic devices by 2024. A similar demand is in the US as well.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; know the timings

3
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

4
J & K

6 of family found dead at two houses in Jammu's Sidhra

5
Punjab

11 Punjab and Haryana High Court judges sworn in

6
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

7
Punjab

India, Pakistan must pass resolution on Partition: Akal Takht

8
Punjab

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

9
World

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

10
Nation

'Prima facie not so improper': SC on Talaq-e-Hasan

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter

Security forces on high alert in Jammu after militants escape during encounter

Security forces had on Sunday located a group of two to thre...

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chauhan dropped as BJP reconstitutes 2 top decision-making bodies

Iqbal Singh Lalpura included in both key committees -- parli...

Big jolt to Himachal Congress as two sitting MLAs join BJP; includes party’s state working president Pawan Kajal

Big jolt to Himachal Congress as two sitting MLAs join BJP; includes party’s state working president Pawan Kajal

Kajal is MLA from Kangra while Lakhwinder Rana is MLA from N...

AIFF’s suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps

AIFF's suspension: Supreme Court asks Centre to take proactive steps

Centre tells SC that it’s in active discussion with FIFA to ...

Police have got clues in Amritsar IED recovery case, claims ADGP

Police have got clues in Amritsar IED recovery case, claims ADGP

Meets sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh outside whose house the IE...

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI's vehicle

Amritsar: Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated by CM Bhagwant Mann on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Youth beaten to death in Mohali’s Badhmajra; mother alleges handiwork of Kaalu shooter

Youth beaten to death in Mohali’s Badhmajra; mother alleges handiwork of Kaalu shooter

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on I-Day

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination: Anmol Gagan Mann

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Bhagwant Mann opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers in Ludhiana

Neck slit with Chinese string, six-year-old boy dies in Ludhiana

Agitating teachers detained in Ludhiana, protest march cancelled

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up 'Punjab Aviation Museum' at Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod for setting up 'Punjab Aviation Museum' at Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site