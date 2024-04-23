Govt to sample all spice brands for quality check

New Delhi, April 22

After Singapore and Hong Kong banned certain products made and marketed by Indian spice brands MDH and Everest, the Centre on Monday ordered food safety commissioners across states to sample spices of all brands for quality testing.

“All food safety commissioners of the country have been alerted. The process of sampling the spices has begun. In about four days, spice samples will be collected from all manufacturing units,” FSSAI sources said.

They said samples of all brands and not just MDH and Everest would be taken and the quality report was expected in about 20 days. The Spices Board of India is also looking into the ban imposed by Hong Kong and Singapore. — TNS

HK, singapore flag concerns

Three products of MDH and Everest’s Fish Curry Masala have been flagged by Hong Kong for impermissibly high levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing agent. Singapore has also ordered a recall of Everest’s Fish Curry Masala.