Govt to sell 11.36% stake in IRFC

New Delhi: The government is planning to sell a part of its 86.36% stake in Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) through an offer for sale in the current fiscal, an official said on Wednesday. To make the central public sector enterprise compliant to SEBI’s minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm, the government has to dilute 11.36% stake in IRFC.
