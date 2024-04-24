Govt working on action plan to boost agricultural export

New Delhi, April 23
The government is formulating action plans for as many as 20 agricultural products including banana, mangoes, potato and baby corn with a view to further boost export of these commodities, a senior official said on Tuesday.
India’s global share just 2.5%
- The government is making action plan for 20 agricultural products, including banana, mango, potato and baby corn, to boost exports
- India’s share is about 2.5% in the global exports and the aim is to increase it to about 4-5%
The action for each of these products is likely to be ready in the next 3-4 months, Additional Secretary in the department of commerce Rajesh Agarwal said.
He said that the action plan will be discussed with all the stakeholders, including states, for further action. These commodities hold huge potential to further increase exports as there is a good production of these items with high quality standards and they are completive in the global markets.
“We have identified 20 products. At present, India's share is low in global exports. We are working on a detailed action for all these products,” Agarwal added. India's share is about 2.5 per cent in the global exports and the aim is to increase it to about 4-5 per cent in the coming years.
