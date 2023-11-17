Goyal discusses chip unit plans with Micron CEO

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday met Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in San Francisco and discussed the US firm's $2.7 billion first chip packaging facility in Gujarat. Goyal is in San Francisco for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) meeting which is now facing turbulent weather due to the warming up between the US and China.

Mehrotra had called on PM Narendra Modi in India and had announced plans to boost the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India.

Goyal also met YouTube CEO Neal Mohan and discussed opportunities for the channel to further expand collaboration and footprint in the country.

