Gradual approach to PSB privatisation will result in better outcomes: RBI

Mumbai, August 19
The RBI on Friday issued a clarification on a report related to the privatisation of public sector banks, as published in the August 2022 issue of the RBI Bulletin, saying it does not represent the central bank’s views.
RBI clarifies
As clearly stated in the article itself, the views expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the central bank.
“This is regarding reports in certain sections of the media stating that the RBI is against privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs). These media reports have cited an article titled “Privatisation of Public Sector Banks: An Alternate Perspective” published in the August 2022 issue of RBI Bulletin. The article is authored by researchers of RBI,” RBI said in a clarification.
The RBI clarified that the press statement relating to the August 2022 Bulletin highlights that “the gradual approach to privatisation adopted by the government can ensure that a void is not created in fulfilling the social objective of financial inclusion”. — ANI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...