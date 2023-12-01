Grounded Go First’s CEO Khona resigns

PTI

Mumbai, November 30

Grounded Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona has put in his papers, nearly seven months after the no-frills airline filed for insolvency proceedings.

In an email to the employees on Thursday, Khona said November 30 is his last day at the firm. Khona had returned to Go First in August 2020 as its CEO. “We were hopeful that we will resume the operations at least from June 2023, but it got delayed,” he said—

