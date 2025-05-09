Group 108 Commands Spotlight at PRC 2025 with Groundbreaking Dual Project Showcase and Expanding Retail Presence

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Group 108 emerged as a standout exhibitor at PRC 2025, held on May 7- 8 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The event brought together key players from India's retail sector, and Group 108 made a lasting impression with its dual showcase of Grandthum and ONE FNG, attracting notable attention from retailers, investors, and industry professionals.

The two-day event enabled Group 108 to highlight the retail strength of its developments. Grandthum, the centerpiece of the brand's presentation, impressed attendees with its thoughtfully designed high-street retail zones, vibrant shopping corridors, and integrated entertainment experiences. Its layout and scale were particularly well-received by retail chains and franchise leaders looking for dynamic, footfall-rich environments.

Advertisement

The company also used the platform to further expand its leasing relationships. Across the event, Group 108 connected with prominent brand representatives, onboarding several names and building momentum within its retail leasing portfolio. Grandthum's offering resonated strongly with both domestic and global brands, reaffirming its position as an emerging retail destination in North India.

ONE FNG, while known for its forward-thinking office infrastructure, also showcased its retail component, featuring curated spaces for premium dining and boutique outlets. This aspect added a valuable layer to its profile, demonstrating how retail remains a thoughtful inclusion within a business-first environment.

Advertisement

"PRC 2025 gave us the right exposure to engage directly with the retail industry's decision-makers," said Mr. Sanchit Bhutani, Managing Director of Group 108. "We're pleased with the feedback received, the conversations initiated, and the new additions to our brand network."

The event concluded with heightened interest in Group 108's projects, particularly among retailers seeking new-age commercial locations with architectural appeal and consumer engagement potential. The interactions and partnerships formed at PRC 2025 are expected to accelerate leasing activity across both Grandthum and ONE FNG in the coming months.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)