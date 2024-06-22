GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

IANS

New Delhi, June 22

The GST Council meeting held on Saturday recommended a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all milk cans whether they be made of steel, iron, or aluminium, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Milk cans will be governed by a standard measurement and not by the material they are made of, in order to avoid ambiguity, said the Finance Minister who chaired the 53rd GST Council meeting here.

They are called milk cans but wherever they are used, that will be the rate applicable so that no disputes arise out of it, she added.

The council also recommended a uniform Goods and Service Tax (GST) rate of 12 per cent on all carton boxes and cases of both corrugated and non-corrugated paper or paper board.

The move to reduce GST on all kinds of carton boxes from 18 per cent to 12 per cent will likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

A uniform 12 per cent GST has also been recommended on all types of water sprinklers, including fire water sprinklers, she added.

