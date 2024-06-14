GST Council to meet on June 22

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The first GST Council meeting under the new central government will be held here on June 22. The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and consists of representatives from all states, usually the finance ministers, to decide on rate slabs for items under GST.

This will be the 53rd meeting of the GST Council.

The GST will take up some pending issues such as taxability for the online gaming sector, ESOPs and corporate guarantees.

