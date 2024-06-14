GST Council to meet on June 22

New Delhi, June 13
The first GST Council meeting under the new central government will be held here on June 22. The GST Council is chaired by the Union finance minister and consists of representatives from all states, usually the finance ministers, to decide on rate slabs for items under GST.
This will be the 53rd meeting of the GST Council.
The GST will take up some pending issues such as taxability for the online gaming sector, ESOPs and corporate guarantees.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure