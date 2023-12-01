GST intake continues to remain buoyant, touches Rs 1.68 lakh crore in November

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 1

Gross GST revenue collected in November was Rs 1.68 lakh crore which was 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

Despite November being the festive month, the intake was Rs 4,000 crore less than the collection of Rs 1.72 lakh crore recorded in October.

The combination of a buoyant economy, persistent inflation and use of IT to catch evaders has led to the gross GST collection crossing the Rs 1.60 lakh-crore mark in the current fiscal for the sixth time.The gross GST collection for the current fiscal is now at Rs 13.32 lakh crore, averaging Rs 1.66 lakh per month. This average is 11.9 per cent higher than the gross GST collection for the last fiscal up to November 2022 when it was Rs 11.90 lakh crore or an average of Rs 1.49 lakh crore per month, noted an official news release.

Among north Indian states, the highest GST was collected in Haryana – Rs 9,732 crore – which was a whopping 44 per cent higher than the intake in November last year. The Government had not provided the state wise break up in October but resumed the practice this month. In September this year, Haryana collected Rs 8,009 crore in GST.

Delhi’s collection was the second highest at Rs 5,347 crore in November this year as against Rs 4,566 crore in the same month last year. In September this year, Delhi’s contribution was Rs 4,566 crore.

GST intake from Punjab was Rs 2,2265 crore as against Rs 1,669 crore in November last year and Rs 1,710 crore in September this year.

J&K contributed Rs 469 crore to the GST kitty as against Rs 430 crore in the same month last year. The GST collection from Ladakh was Rs 62 crore as against Rs 50 crore in November last year.

Out of the Rs 1.68 lakh crore GST collected this year, CGST was Rs 30,420 crore, SGST Rs 38,226 crore, IGST Rs 87,009 crore (including Rs 39,198 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 12,274 crore (including Rs 1,036 crore collected on import of goods).

During November, revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 20 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

#Goods and Services Tax GST