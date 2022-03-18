Guidelines for alternative investment funds amended

PTI

NEW DELHI: SEBI has amended the rules pertaining to investment aspects of certain category of alternative investment funds (AIFs). Under the rules, Category III AIFs can invest not more than 10% of the investable funds in an investee company. PTI

Indraprastha Gas unveils ‘Energy Café’ in Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has tied up with Pune-based electric vehicle manufacturer Kinetic Green to launch ‘Energy Café’ — a battery-swapping station that will replace discharged batteries of two and three-wheeler EVs with a fully charged one. PTI

RBL Bank’s interim MD & CEO gets 3-mth extension

RBL Bank on Thursday said the RBI has granted an extension of three months to its interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja. On December 30, 2021, the private lender had said the RBI had approved the appointment of Ahuja as interim MD and CEO for three months. pti

TCS bags multi-yr deal from Australia’s Western Power

TCS has bagged a multi-year contract from Western Power, an Australian government entity, for digital transformation of its software system for delivery of cleaner and resilient energy supply to western Australia. PTI

Ola Electric to increase price of S1 Pro scooter

Ola Electric on Thursday said it will raise prices of S1 Pro scooter with effect from the next purchase window. which is slated to commence on March 17-18, coinciding with Holi festival.