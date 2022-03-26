Gujarat again tops Export Preparedness Index of NITI Aayog

New Delhi, March 25
Gujarat, for the second consecutive year, has topped the NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2021 which is aimed at assessing the readiness of the states in terms of their export potential and performance. Haryana got the fifth position while Punjab stood at eighth position.
Besides Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, Maharashtra received the second position while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu got third and fourth position, respectively. Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been placed at sixth and seventh positions, respectively whereas Andhra Pradesh and Telengana have been accorded ninth and 10th positions, respectively.
Haryana ranks5th, Punjab 8th
- Gujarat was followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana
- Union territories and states like Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Ladakh and Meghalaya were placed at the bottom
The index, prepared in partnership with the Institute of Competitiveness, is used by the states and the UTs to benchmark their performance against their peers and analyse potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms to foster export-led growth at the sub-national level.
The ranking is based on four main pillars: policy, business ecosystem, export ecosystem and export performance, and 11 sub-pillars like export promotion policy and business environment.
Releasing the report, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said growth of India’s exports is 36% in the backdrop of global trade growth of 30%.
“After a very long time, we will see India’s share in world merchandise trade increasing from 1.6% to 1.7%,” Kumar said, adding, sectors which contributed in the growth include vehicles, electrical machinery, iron and steel. He went on to add that the value of global trade is $24 trillion, of which India’s exports are worth $400 billion, so there exists a “massive” potential to grow further.
