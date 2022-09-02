Gujarat, HP, Andhra get approval for setting up bulk drug parks

New Delhi, September 1
The government has given in-principle approval to the proposals of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh to set up bulk drug parks.
The scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 3,000 crore, provides for financial assistance to states to establish bulk drug parks.
Rs 3,000 crore earmarked
- The scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 3,000 crore, provides for financial assistance to states to establish bulk drug parks
- The financial assistance to the proposed facilities in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh would be 70% of the project cost of common infrastructure facilities
- In case of Himachal Pradesh, being a hill state, financial assistance would be 90% of the project cost
The Department of Pharmaceuticals has conveyed ‘in-principle’ approval to the proposals of the three states under the scheme for “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks”, a key initiative to support the bulk drugs manufacturing in the country, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said on Thursday.
