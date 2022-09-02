Gujarat, HP, Andhra get approval for setting up bulk drug parks

PTI

New Delhi, September 1

The government has given in-principle approval to the proposals of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh to set up bulk drug parks.

The scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 3,000 crore, provides for financial assistance to states to establish bulk drug parks.

The financial assistance to the proposed facilities in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh would be 70% of the project cost of common infrastructure facilities

In case of Himachal Pradesh, being a hill state, financial assistance would be 90% of the project cost

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has conveyed ‘in-principle’ approval to the proposals of the three states under the scheme for “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks”, a key initiative to support the bulk drugs manufacturing in the country, the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry said on Thursday.

