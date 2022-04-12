Gujarat tops NITI’s State Energy and Climate Index

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

Think tank NITI Aayog today released its first State Energy & Climate Index (SECI), which placed Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab among the top performing states, while Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have been placed at the bottom of the list.

Punjab is among the best performing states in terms of discom performance parameter while Kerala emerged as top performer in access, affordability and reliability category among the larger states.

Haryana has been adjudged the best performer in terms of clean energy initiative among the larger states, while Tamil Nadu emerged as top performer in the energy efficiency category.

Chandigarh, Delhi, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli are the top three performers among the UTs while Andaman & Nicobar, J&K and Lakshadweep are the bottom three performers, the index showed.

Releasing the report, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said the Index, which compares states and UTs across the indicators, will encourage them towards energy transition, and all the necessary steps must be taken to achieve this.