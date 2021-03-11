Gujarat’s diamond industry hit hard by Russia-Ukraine war

Due to shortage of supply of small-size rough diamonds from Russia, businessmen in Gujarat are forced to buy the raw material from African countries and other places, affecting their profits

Gujarat’s diamond industry hit hard by Russia-Ukraine war

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock

PTI

Ahmedabad, June 12

The Russia-Ukraine war has adversely affected the livelihood of lakhs of workers of the diamond industry in Gujarat, especially in rural parts of Saurashtra region where many units import small-size diamonds from Russia for processing and polishing, according to industry representatives.

The state’s diamond industry employs nearly 15 lakh workers, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s regional chairman, Dinesh Navadiya, told PTI.

Due to the shortage of supply of small-size rough diamonds from Russia, businessmen in Gujarat are forced to buy the raw material from African countries and other places, affecting their profits.

Hence, the diamond units in the state have curtailed the working hours of their workers and polishers, thus impacting their livelihood, he said.

The processing of big-size diamonds is mainly carried out at units in the state’s Surat city.

The US, where 70 per cent of the cut and polished diamonds are exported from India, has imposed a ban on Russian companies.

Navadiya said a few large companies in the US have already sent them emails, saying they will not purchase goods of Russian-origin.

Hence, this has adversely affected the diamond industry workers in Gujarat, mainly in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Amreli and Junagadh districts of Saurashtra as well as in some northern parts of the state, the industry stakeholders said.

“We had been importing nearly 27 per cent of rough diamonds from Russia. But, due to the war, now that much quantity is not reaching the processing units in Gujarat, affecting the work there,” Navadiya said.

Nearly 50 per cent of the entire workforce involved in diamond processing in Gujarat works on small-size diamonds, locally known as “patli”, he said.

Before the war, about 30 per cent of the total rough diamonds imported to Gujarat for polishing were brought from Alrosa, the Russian diamond mining company, he said.

Out of all the cut and polished diamonds processed in Gujarat, 60 per cent are of Russian-origin, most of them being small-size diamonds, said Navadiya.

“There is a shortage of rough diamonds due to the Russia-Ukraine war, hence we are procuring the raw material from African countries at a higher price. This has affected our profit margins by around 25 per cent,” said Lalit Thummar, a diamond trader from Amreli district.

Some diamond units have also cut the working hours of polishers employed there by 5-10 per cent, he said.

Thummar said the diamond units are trying their best to ensure continuous supply of ‘patli’ diamonds from other sources, like small miners in African countries and lab-grown small-size diamonds in China, but the price of such stones has also gone up, affecting their profits.

“The diamond units are providing jobs to workers, but not on a scale seen before the war. They are being given six hours of work instead of eight hours earlier, and two weekly offs as against one day earlier,” Navadiya said.

“As of now, manufacturers are sustaining despite facing losses. The production cost has increased and ready goods are not fetching the right price. Hence, the diamond units are providing limited jobs by trimming down the working hours of employees,” he said.

Vitthal Mendapara, who owns a diamond unit in Bhavnagar, said smaller units are the most affected due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“There is a shortage of rough diamonds, but traders are using stocks lying with them to keep the polishers engaged. Workers in smaller units are affected due to the short supply of rough diamonds,” said Mendapara, the former president of the Bhavnagar Diamond Association.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

2
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

3
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

4
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

5
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

6
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

7
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

8
Nation

Moosewala murder shows underworld gunning for targets beyond Mumbai: DRI ex-chief

9
Amritsar

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

10
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum

Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Bad weather hits travellers

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Vaccination camp