HAL, BEL revenue increases in FY24

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Ministry of Defence-owned companies Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have, in separate statements, said they had recorded better revenue for the fiscal ended March 31, 2024.

HAL said revenue from operations was Rs 29,810 crore, registering a double-digit growth of around 11 per cent. The revenue for the previous year was at Rs 26,928 crore. BEL said it achieved a turnover of Rs 19,700 crore during the financial year 2023-24, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs 17,333 crore registering a growth of 13.65 per cent.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat