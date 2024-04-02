HAL, BEL revenue increases in FY24

New Delhi, April 1
The Ministry of Defence-owned companies Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have, in separate statements, said they had recorded better revenue for the fiscal ended March 31, 2024.
HAL said revenue from operations was Rs 29,810 crore, registering a double-digit growth of around 11 per cent. The revenue for the previous year was at Rs 26,928 crore. BEL said it achieved a turnover of Rs 19,700 crore during the financial year 2023-24, against the previous year’s turnover of Rs 17,333 crore registering a growth of 13.65 per cent.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...