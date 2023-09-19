HDFC ‘Bank on Wheels’

HDFC Bank has introduced ‘Bank on Wheels’ van in Charkhi Dadri. The van will offer 21 banking products and services, including cash deposit machine and ATM services.
‘Shopping Fest’ inaugurated
UT Adviser Dharampal recently inaugurated 'Shopping Fest-2023' in Sector 22 market, Chandigarh. The event was also marked by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 73rd birthday of PM Narendra Modi.
New Jeep Compass variant
Jeep has launched more affordable variants of Compass. The Compass diesel has been launched with a 9-speed automatic transmission in the 4X2 variants as well. The base variant starts from Rs 20.49 lakh.
Engineers’ Day at CT varsity
The School of Engineering and Technology, CT University, recently observed Engineers' Day. Various activities, including project designing, technical PPT creation, technical quiz, coding/decoding challenges and web designing, were held.
Toyota showcases Hilux
Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently showcased iconic Hilux at the North Tech Symposium 2023. It was conducted in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers & IIT Jammu.
AK Kararha new BSNL CGM
BSNL has appointed Ajay Kumar Kararha as chief general manager of BSNL Punjab Circle, having jurisdiction over Punjab, Panchkula (Urban) and Chandigarh.
Sushma Group plantation drive
Sushma Group recently organised a three-day plantation drive at Kasauli. The company planted over 1,000 saplings.
Hindalco partners with Metra
Hindalco has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA, renowned for its expertise in producing structured and value-added aluminium extrusions.
Fiitjee Big Bang Edge Test
Fiitjee will hold Big Bang Edge Test on October 22 and 29. Selected students will be offered scholarships as per their performance.
Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo Car India has showcased its born electric car - C40 Recharge - in Chandigarh. It is available at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 61.25 lakh.
Windergy India conference
Windergy India will showcase its potential and lucrative opportunities from October 4 to 6 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators.
WeAcademeet virtual platform
Founded by Vishal Kumar, CEO of MiVirtue EduHub, WeAcademeet was launched in Chandigarh recently. It has emerged as a platform to empowering teachers.
TCS Rural IT Quiz 2023
TCS and the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Karnataka, has announced that registrations for the 24th edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz - a part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 - has been started.
‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’campaign
The Coca-Cola Company has launched ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’, an innovative and immersive cricket experience in collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar.
Pre-book iPhone15 at Croma
Croma has begun pre-booking of iPhone 15 series at Rs 2,000. It offers no-cost EMI for up to 24 months and discounts on full payment on the day of delivery.
World Cup’s official drink
Limca Sportz has become the official sports drink of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, a testament of its commitment to supporting athletes and active individuals.
Endoscopic spine workshop
Trinity Hospital, Chandigarh/Zirakpur, recently held international live & cadaveric endoscopic spine workshop in Chandigarh on recent advances in minimal invasive spine surgery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...