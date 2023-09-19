HDFC ‘Bank on Wheels’

HDFC Bank has introduced ‘Bank on Wheels’ van in Charkhi Dadri. The van will offer 21 banking products and services, including cash deposit machine and ATM services.

‘Shopping Fest’ inaugurated

UT Adviser Dharampal recently inaugurated 'Shopping Fest-2023' in Sector 22 market, Chandigarh. The event was also marked by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 73rd birthday of PM Narendra Modi.

New Jeep Compass variant

Jeep has launched more affordable variants of Compass. The Compass diesel has been launched with a 9-speed automatic transmission in the 4X2 variants as well. The base variant starts from Rs 20.49 lakh.

Engineers’ Day at CT varsity

The School of Engineering and Technology, CT University, recently observed Engineers' Day. Various activities, including project designing, technical PPT creation, technical quiz, coding/decoding challenges and web designing, were held.

Toyota showcases Hilux

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently showcased iconic Hilux at the North Tech Symposium 2023. It was conducted in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers & IIT Jammu.

AK Kararha new BSNL CGM

BSNL has appointed Ajay Kumar Kararha as chief general manager of BSNL Punjab Circle, having jurisdiction over Punjab, Panchkula (Urban) and Chandigarh.

Sushma Group plantation drive

Sushma Group recently organised a three-day plantation drive at Kasauli. The company planted over 1,000 saplings.

Hindalco partners with Metra

Hindalco has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA, renowned for its expertise in producing structured and value-added aluminium extrusions.

Fiitjee Big Bang Edge Test

Fiitjee will hold Big Bang Edge Test on October 22 and 29. Selected students will be offered scholarships as per their performance.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo Car India has showcased its born electric car - C40 Recharge - in Chandigarh. It is available at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 61.25 lakh.

Windergy India conference

Windergy India will showcase its potential and lucrative opportunities from October 4 to 6 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators.

WeAcademeet virtual platform

Founded by Vishal Kumar, CEO of MiVirtue EduHub, WeAcademeet was launched in Chandigarh recently. It has emerged as a platform to empowering teachers.

TCS Rural IT Quiz 2023

TCS and the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Karnataka, has announced that registrations for the 24th edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz - a part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 - has been started.

‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’campaign

The Coca-Cola Company has launched ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’, an innovative and immersive cricket experience in collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar.

Pre-book iPhone15 at Croma

Croma has begun pre-booking of iPhone 15 series at Rs 2,000. It offers no-cost EMI for up to 24 months and discounts on full payment on the day of delivery.

World Cup’s official drink

Limca Sportz has become the official sports drink of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, a testament of its commitment to supporting athletes and active individuals.

Endoscopic spine workshop

Trinity Hospital, Chandigarh/Zirakpur, recently held international live & cadaveric endoscopic spine workshop in Chandigarh on recent advances in minimal invasive spine surgery.