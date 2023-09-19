 HDFC ‘Bank on Wheels’ : The Tribune India

HDFC ‘Bank on Wheels’

HDFC ‘Bank on Wheels’

HDFC Bank has introduced ‘Bank on Wheels’ van in Charkhi Dadri. - File photo



HDFC Bank has introduced ‘Bank on Wheels’ van in Charkhi Dadri. The van will offer 21 banking products and services, including cash deposit machine and ATM services.

‘Shopping Fest’ inaugurated

UT Adviser Dharampal recently inaugurated 'Shopping Fest-2023' in Sector 22 market, Chandigarh. The event was also marked by a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 73rd birthday of PM Narendra Modi.

New Jeep Compass variant

Jeep has launched more affordable variants of Compass. The Compass diesel has been launched with a 9-speed automatic transmission in the 4X2 variants as well. The base variant starts from Rs 20.49 lakh.

Engineers’ Day at CT varsity

The School of Engineering and Technology, CT University, recently observed Engineers' Day. Various activities, including project designing, technical PPT creation, technical quiz, coding/decoding challenges and web designing, were held.

Toyota showcases Hilux

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently showcased iconic Hilux at the North Tech Symposium 2023. It was conducted in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers & IIT Jammu.

AK Kararha new BSNL CGM

BSNL has appointed Ajay Kumar Kararha as chief general manager of BSNL Punjab Circle, having jurisdiction over Punjab, Panchkula (Urban) and Chandigarh.

Sushma Group plantation drive

Sushma Group recently organised a three-day plantation drive at Kasauli. The company planted over 1,000 saplings.

Hindalco partners with Metra

Hindalco has signed a technology partnership with Italy-based Metra SpA, renowned for its expertise in producing structured and value-added aluminium extrusions.

Fiitjee Big Bang Edge Test

Fiitjee will hold Big Bang Edge Test on October 22 and 29. Selected students will be offered scholarships as per their performance.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo Car India has showcased its born electric car - C40 Recharge - in Chandigarh. It is available at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 61.25 lakh.

Windergy India conference

Windergy India will showcase its potential and lucrative opportunities from October 4 to 6 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators.

WeAcademeet virtual platform

Founded by Vishal Kumar, CEO of MiVirtue EduHub, WeAcademeet was launched in Chandigarh recently. It has emerged as a platform to empowering teachers.

TCS Rural IT Quiz 2023

TCS and the Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Karnataka, has announced that registrations for the 24th edition of the TCS Rural IT Quiz - a part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 - has been started.

‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’campaign

The Coca-Cola Company has launched ‘Thums Up Fan Pulse’, an innovative and immersive cricket experience in collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar.

Pre-book iPhone15 at Croma

Croma has begun pre-booking of iPhone 15 series at Rs 2,000. It offers no-cost EMI for up to 24 months and discounts on full payment on the day of delivery.

World Cup’s official drink

Limca Sportz has become the official sports drink of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, a testament of its commitment to supporting athletes and active individuals.

Endoscopic spine workshop

Trinity Hospital, Chandigarh/Zirakpur, recently held international live & cadaveric endoscopic spine workshop in Chandigarh on recent advances in minimal invasive spine surgery. 

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...


2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 41: Waterlogging, clogged sewers irk residents

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive