HDFC Bank promotes digital banking

HDFC Bank, as part of digital banking awareness drive, conducted over 16,600 workshops sensitising over 2,00,224 citizens on safe digital banking practices. The workshops aimed at educating students, law enforcement agencies, senior citizens, self-help groups, customers and employees.

A+ grade for Jaypee varsity, Solan

Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Solan, has been graded A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The council thoroughly assessed JUIT’s infrastructure, faculty profile, curriculum, and student support services among others before extending A+ grade.

HUDCO observes Foundation Day

To commemorate 54 years of dedicated service to the nation, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) recently organised its Foundation Day in New Delhi. Awards for outstanding performances were given to stakeholders, agencies as well as HUDCO employees.

THDC, SJVN to set up sports centre

In an attempt to revolutionise water sports in India, THDC India Limited (THDCIL) and SJVN Foundation have inked an MoU to establish THDCIL High-Performance Academy in Tehri Power Complex, Uttarakhand. THDCIL Chairman RK Vishnoi said THDC was committed to holistic national development.

Parul University starts scholarship

Parul University recently announced the launch of Domiciller Scholarship aimed at supporting students from Punjab to pursue their higher education. The scholarship offers a 25 per cent discount on the complete program fee for all courses offered by the university.

Realme unveils new phones

Realme has announced the launch of its latest Realme P Series 5G smartphones — Realme P1 Pro 5G and Realme P1 5G. The company claims that the two devices are set to disrupt the mid-range smartphone segment. Realme will also launch its Realme Pad 2, Wi-Fi variant and Realme T110 buds.

Advanced solutions by WIKA India

Wika India, a global precision measurement technology company, showcased its technologically advanced and revolutionary solutions for the oil and gas, petrochemicals, and other industries during ChemExpo India 2024. It showcased a wide range of products, such as T38 Transmitter, SKID, TC83, Diaphragm seals, flow elements like V-Con, Venturi, nozzle flow, etc.

TaMo, South Indian Bank ink MoU

Tata Motors has signed an MoU with South Indian Bank to offer convenient financing solutions to its commercial vehicle customers and dealerships. South Indian Bank will offer financing across the entire commercial vehicle portfolio, and customers will benefit from the bank’s easy repayment plans.

Toyota Rumion’s new range out

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the opening of bookings and the price of New Grade G-AT of Toyota Rumion along with reopening of E-CNG bookings. The newly launched G-AT variant is expected to further boost the market acceptance of the Rumion with its unmatched features.

Cancer care at IVY Hospital

To mark head and neck cancer awareness month, IVY Hospital, Mohali, has launched a comprehensive cancer care under one roof. Jatin Sarin, director, medical oncology, said India continued to report the highest prevalence of oral cancers globally with 1.75 lakh new cases reported every year.

Prowatch launches smartwatches

Prowatch, a sub-brand of Lava International, has announced its entry into the smartwatch arena with the unveiling of two models: Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN. The smartwatches have a high-accuracy PPG sensor for heart-rate monitoring to empower users in their pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

All-millet cuisines at JHUMROO

Residents of Chandigarh will be able to dine at JHUMROO, a sustainable food haven dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle to coming generations through the power of millets. “Our entire menu is meticulously crafted around the myriad benefits of millets for holistic well-being,” said renowned chef vikas chawla, a culinary maestro known for his expertise in designing global cuisines.

