HDFC Bank signs pact with SAIL

HDFC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for corporate salary relationship. Over 60,000 on-roll and 65,000 contractual employees of SAIL now have the opportunity to move to HDFC Bank's corporate salary account.

RBI nod to Fincare-AU SFB merger

The RBI has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd (Fincare SFB) into AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (AU SFB), marking a significant milestone in the banking sector. The merger has created a formidable entity with a combined customer base of over one crore and a deposit base of Rs 89,854 crore.

PHDCCI establishes SHE-Forum

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has established a women's cell, 'SHE-Forum', with the aim of making women self-reliant and providing a better platform to women entrepreneurs. Bharti Sood, Regional Director, PHDCCI, urged women to join the forum and participate in its activities.

All-woman workforce at Delhivery

Integrated logistics service provider-Delhivery has entrusted its Moga hub to an

all-woman workforce. The end-to-end hub operations will be orchestrated by an all-women workforce. Women-only housekeeping and security staff have also been deployed to support the facility 24X7.

CP67 Mall honours tricity women

As a tribute to remarkable achievements and contributions of women from tricity, CP67 Mall in Mohali held celebrated International Women's Day. The “Women of Inspiration” event was organised at CP67 Mall in collaboration with the Chandigarh Divaz Club.

UFBU convener welcomed at SBI

Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, convener, United Forum of Banks Unions (UFBU), received a warm welcome by staff of State Bank of India, Chandigarh, upon his return after signing the 12 Bipartite Settlement between Bank Unions and Indian Banks Association on March 8.

GNA University gets award

GNA University, renowned for its strong industrial background and commitment to academic excellence, received the “Best Emerging University in India Award” during the 52nd ISTE National Annual Convention held at an engineering college in Karnataka.

Soy Excellence Centre in India

The US Soybean Export Council has announced the launch of the Soy Excellence Centre in India, a pioneering initiative aimed at early - to mid-career protein professionals to support Indian food and agricultural sectors’ sustainable growth. The centre is designed to foster education advancement for those in agribusiness.

Goldust launches new project

After successfully executing Goldust Township project, Goldust team has now embarked on another prestigious project, Goldust City Centre, on Patiala-Sangrur Bypass, 8 km from New Bus Stand of Patiala. The porject was launched at a gala evening anchored by anchor Satinder Satti.

University status for NITTTR-Chd

The Union Ministry of Education has issued a gazette notification for conferment of deemed-to-be-university status under distinct category to National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Chaitanya shines at Olympiad

Three students of Sri Chaitanya Chandigarh have successfully qualified for the International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp. Following their performance in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad exam, these students have secured their spots among the top 30 qualifiers nationwide.

CGC partners with StockGro

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, has partnered with StockGro, a leading platform for stock market learning. The year-long collaboration aims to integrate hands-on financial education into the college’s curriculum.

Foundations to support girls

KPH Dream Cricket Limited has announced its partnership with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & M3M Foundation to support girl child education and skills. Punjab Kings XI will help amplify the initiative.

