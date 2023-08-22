HDFC Bank’s initiative

HDFC Bank is conducting a nationwide drive under the campaign ‘Purani Gaadi, Nayi Shuruaat’. It is aimed at extending loans for buying used commercial vehicles and construction equipment.

‘Rajbhasha Shield’ for NHPC

NHPC has been conferred with second prize under NTPC Rajbhasha Shield Award Scheme for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Punjab’s First Avon Cycle Hub

CT University, in collaboration with Avon Cycles, recently opened Punjab's First Avon Cycle Hub to set up a community of cycling enthusiasts.

Fortis distributes nutrition kits

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently distributed nutrition kits to TB patients at the Civil Hospital, Mohali. It will adopt TB patients from Mohali, Nawanshahr, Ropar and Hoshiarpur.

Sushma Group celebrates I-Day

Sushma Group celebrated Independence Day across its residential projects. Prateek Mittal, executive director, Sushma Group, addressed the residents.

Bright Kidney Care Hospital

Bright Kidney Care Hospital was inaugurated at Sector 26, Panchkula, on Independence Day. A free health check-up camp was also organised.

Swaraj launches harvester

Swaraj Tractors has launched ‘Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester’, featuring best-in-class fuel economy and industry-first technologically advanced features.

Mahindra super rickshaw

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has launched electric 3-wheeler e-Alfa Super. It has a range of 95+ km on a single charge.

Amazon digitises 62 lakh MSMEs

Amazon India has digitised over 62 lakh MSMEs, enabled nearly $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and created over 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India to date.

SCOPE workshop on risk mgmt

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India recently held a workshop on ‘Treasury and Financial Risk Management of PSEs’.

TCY develops app for IELTS

EdTech firm TCY has developed an app that can read and grade answers students write for the IELTS test.

Audi launches Q8 e-tron

Audi has launched Q8 e-tron in four variants. Equipped with 114kW battery, it has a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

HDFC Bank celebrates I-Day

HDFC Bank celebrated the 77th Independence Day with BSF personnel at the Wagah Border, Amritsar. Rajpal Singh, Head Operations, Punjab, J&K and Ladakh, HDFC Bank, was present.

Test centres for PTE Academic

Pearson VUE and HCLTech have announced a partnership to set up advanced test centres in India developed for the Pearson Test of English Academic.

Nestlé expands ‘Project Jigyasa’

Nestlé India in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation has expanded ‘Project Jigyasa’ to five more schools in Samalkha. Under the project, it will set up a laboratory and library in each school.

NFL celebrates I-Day

NFL, Nangal, celebrated the 77th Independence Day. Tributes were paid to freedom fighters by Vinay Kumar Gupta, GM.

Air India unveils new logo

Air India has unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery that capture the essence of a bold new India.

Omaxe Royal Residency

Omaxe Royal Residency, Ludhiana, celebrated Independence Day. Jatin Goel, executive director, Omaxe Group, said, “We believe in fostering a sense of belonging and unity among our residents.”