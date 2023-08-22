 HDFC Bank’s initiative : The Tribune India

HDFC Bank’s initiative

HDFC Bank is conducting a nationwide drive under the campaign ‘Purani Gaadi, Nayi Shuruaat’. - File photo



HDFC Bank is conducting a nationwide drive under the campaign ‘Purani Gaadi, Nayi Shuruaat’. It is aimed at extending loans for buying used commercial vehicles and construction equipment.

‘Rajbhasha Shield’ for NHPC

NHPC has been conferred with second prize under NTPC Rajbhasha Shield Award Scheme for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Punjab’s First Avon Cycle Hub

CT University, in collaboration with Avon Cycles, recently opened Punjab's First Avon Cycle Hub to set up a community of cycling enthusiasts.

Fortis distributes nutrition kits

Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently distributed nutrition kits to TB patients at the Civil Hospital, Mohali. It will adopt TB patients from Mohali, Nawanshahr, Ropar and Hoshiarpur.

Sushma Group celebrates I-Day

Sushma Group celebrated Independence Day across its residential projects. Prateek Mittal, executive director, Sushma Group, addressed the residents.

Bright Kidney Care Hospital

Bright Kidney Care Hospital was inaugurated at Sector 26, Panchkula, on Independence Day. A free health check-up camp was also organised.

Swaraj launches harvester

Swaraj Tractors has launched ‘Swaraj 8200 Wheel Harvester’, featuring best-in-class fuel economy and industry-first technologically advanced features.

Mahindra super rickshaw

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has launched electric 3-wheeler e-Alfa Super. It has a range of 95+ km on a single charge.

Amazon digitises 62 lakh MSMEs

Amazon India has digitised over 62 lakh MSMEs, enabled nearly $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and created over 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India to date.

SCOPE workshop on risk mgmt

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India recently held a workshop on ‘Treasury and Financial Risk Management of PSEs’.

TCY develops app for IELTS

EdTech firm TCY has developed an app that can read and grade answers students write for the IELTS test.

Audi launches Q8 e-tron

Audi has launched Q8 e-tron in four variants. Equipped with 114kW battery, it has a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

HDFC Bank celebrates I-Day

HDFC Bank celebrated the 77th Independence Day with BSF personnel at the Wagah Border, Amritsar. Rajpal Singh, Head Operations, Punjab, J&K and Ladakh, HDFC Bank, was present.

Test centres for PTE Academic

Pearson VUE and HCLTech have announced a partnership to set up advanced test centres in India developed for the Pearson Test of English Academic.

Nestlé expands ‘Project Jigyasa’

Nestlé India in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation has expanded ‘Project Jigyasa’ to five more schools in Samalkha. Under the project, it will set up a laboratory and library in each school.

NFL celebrates I-Day

NFL, Nangal, celebrated the 77th Independence Day. Tributes were paid to freedom fighters by Vinay Kumar Gupta, GM.

Air India unveils new logo

Air India has unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery that capture the essence of a bold new India.

Omaxe Royal Residency

Omaxe Royal Residency, Ludhiana, celebrated Independence Day. Jatin Goel, executive director, Omaxe Group, said, “We believe in fostering a sense of belonging and unity among our residents.”

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region's carrying capacity assessed

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka due to floods; no let-up in dam discharge

One dead as police, farmers clash

One dead as police, farmers clash in Sangrur

Protesters were seeking release of flood relief


Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city, Kuala Lumpur

CBI recovers ~1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during CM’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Two held on charge of gang-raping minor

Non-payment of arrears : Phagwara admn asks sugar mill to vacate properties

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

2 POs fall in police net

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment