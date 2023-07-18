HDFC Bank’s Q1 profit jumps 29% to Rs 12,370 crore

MUMBAI
HDFC Bank on Monday posted a 29% jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 12,370 crore. On a standalone basis, it reported a 30% jump in net profit at Rs 11,952 crore. PTI
New Delhi
Govt orders inspection of edtech major BYJU’s books
The government has ordered an inspection of edtech major BYJU’s amid concerns over corporate governance, a senior government official said on Monday.
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained
3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...