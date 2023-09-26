HDFC Bank’s UPI products

HDFC Bank has launched three digital payments products on UPI. These are set to redefine the way customers and merchants engage in seamless transactions.

LG convertible refrigerators

LG has launched Wi-Fi convertible side by side refrigerators which allow users to convert the freezer section to fridge from anywhere using LG ThinQ App.

Conclave on cyber security

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently held a conclave on cyber security here. Ketan Bansal, SP, Chandigarh Police Cyber Cell, was the chief guest.

HDFC Bank to plant 10,000 trees

HDFC Bank has pledged to plant 10,000 trees. Under its CSR initiative, Parivartan, it has committed to growing a heritage forest, known as the 'Virasati Jungle' in Mandaur village of Patiala.

National meet on RTI Act

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) recently held a national meet on RTI Act in Lucknow. It was inaugurated by YK Sinha, Chief Information Commissioner, UP Government.

World Physiotherapy Day

The Department of Physiotherapy, Akal University, recently celebrated World Physiotherapy Day to raise awareness about the role of physiotherapists in society.

TCY on ‘GMAT Focus Edition’

Edtech platform TCY has launched academic resources that emphasise data insights and core quantitative components for the new 'GMAT Focus Edition'.

IndianOil Grand Prix ends

The IndianOil Grand Prix of India - MotoGP Bharat 2023 - recently concluded at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

HUDCO conducts 53rd AGM

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) recently held its 53rd AGM through video conferencing. Kuldip Narayan, CMD, HUDCO, chaired the meeting.

‘Hector has 85% resale value’

A study conducted by automobile e-commerce platform Droom has revealed that MG Hector diesel offers 85% resale value.

Chaudhary new NHPC director

Raj Kumar Chaudhary has taken over as director (Technical) at NHPC. Earlier, he was regional executive director (Technical).

Axis MF’s investor survey

Axis Mutual Fund recently conducted an investor survey to ascertain ‘risk comprehension’ among investors to get insights on investors’ understanding of risks.

G-Secs in JP Morgan index

JP Morgan’s decision to include Indian government securities (G-Secs) into its emerging market indices is a ‘material’ event for the Indian bond markets, said Axis Mutual Fund.

Tata AIA ranks No. 5 globally

Tata AIA Life has been ranked among the top 5 insurers in the world for the highest number of million dollar round table (MDRT) qualified advisers. It had 1,978 advisers as on July 1, 2023.

MMTC gold bar challenge

MMTC-PAMP recently held the gold bar challenge at their exclusive store (purity verification centre) in Chandigarh.

AU Small Bank-Max Life pact

AU Small Finance Bank has partnered with Max Life Insurance to offer its customers a spectrum of life insurance plans by Max Life.

Enbio targets Indian market

Autoclave steriliser major Enbio AG has set its sights on the Indian healthcare market. Recently, it showcased its state-of-the-art Swiss-designed sterilisation technology at the Expodent Expo here.

Cinépolis India awarded

Cinépolis has been awarded the ‘Most Admired Retailer of the Year: Best Turnaround Story’ and ‘Retailer of the Year - Leisure and Entertainment category’ at the MAPIC India 2023.