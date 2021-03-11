HDFC raises home loan interest rate by 50 basis points; new rate to come into effect from today

New Delhi, June 10
Lending major Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has increased its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans -- on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked -- by 50 basis points.
The new rate will come into effect from June 10, it said on Thursday.
Effectively, now home loan rates of the lender would start from 7.55 per cent.
The rate revision by the lender comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India raised the key lending rates or repo rate by 50 basis points to tame high inflation, which essentially meant the cost of borrowings were going to rise.
Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks.
Going ahead, many other banks and non-banking financial companies are expected to follow suit on the interest rate hike. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government
Bats for direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police to t...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Independent legislator Balraj Kundu decides to abstain
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15
For the past four years, buses from Punjab to the Internatio...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
NEET PG 2021 admissions: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...