 Hero MotoCorp launches high-tech 110cc scooter : The Tribune India

Hero MotoCorp launches high-tech 110cc scooter

Redefining the scooter category and charting the next phase of its tech-enabled journey, Hero MotoCorp has launched the new 110cc scooter - Xoom - in Ludhiana, Punjab and Chandigarh.

Bank of Maharashtra tops PSU lenders in loan growth

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has emerged as the top performer among state-owned lenders in terms of loan growth percentage during the third quarter of 2022-23. It recorded a 21.67% increase in gross advances on a year-on-year basis.

Amity University team wins innovation challenge

Amity University Punjab's students have once again made the institution proud by winning the Monthly Innovation Challenge at the Entrepreneurship Day Mohali, which was organised by Innovation Mission Punjab recently.

Mia by Tanishq opens brand store in Mohali

Mia by Tanishq has launched its new store in Mohali. It was inaugurated by Munish Chawla, Regional Business Manager, Tanishq, and Rajiv Chandrasekhar Menon, Sales & Retail Head, Mia by Tanishq.

Muthoot FinCorp launches ‘Vyapar Mitra Business Loans’

Muthoot FinCorp has launched ‘Vyapar Mitra Business Loans’ to cater to the business growth of millions of retailers, traders and self-employed individuals.

Desh Bhagat University’s Prof gets National Award

Dr Rahul Dhiman, Assistant Professor, Fine Arts, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, was awarded the National Award at the 35th All India Lokmanya Tilak Art Exhibition 2023 held in Pune recently. He was presented Rs 20,000 in cash and a memento.

National Science Day observed at JUIT, Solan

Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, Solan, recently celebrated National Science Day. A poster/model presentation competition was organised along with a one-day workshop. Participants from various parts of the country took part.

Adesh University, Bathinda, conducts sports meet

The college of Nursing, Adesh University, Bathinda, recently conducted a sports meet. Students participated in various indoor and outdoor sports activities. Distinguished guests, principal and sports committee member of constituent colleges of the university were also present.

Pantaloons opens tricity’s biggest store in Zirakpur

Pantaloons has opened the tricity's biggest store spread over 15,000 sq ft at Oxford Street, Zirakpur. Piyush Kansal, Director, Oxford Street, said, "Pantaloons store at Oxford Street is the largest in Chandigarh capital region with apparels for all age groups."

BMW Motorrad launches GS Experience programme

BMW Motorrad has commenced its most-awaited training programme - GS Experience 2023 in Chandigarh. It will offer riders a unique opportunity to experience the exceptional capabilities of GS range.

Hitachi launches airHome range of air-conditioners

Hitachi has launched airHome series of air-conditioners. The series is power packed with award-winning models that are recognised worldwide for their product and design innovation.

NIHR partners with Punjab Health Department

The Ludhiana hub of NIHR Global Health Research Unit in Surgery is working with the Ministry of Health, Punjab, to explore referral pathways from the community into surgical units in the region. The partnership will support Punjabi families aiming to reduce both the frequency of appointments and travelling time for infants to receive treatment.

Tata AIA Life launches Fortune Guarantee Supreme

Tata AIA Life Insurance has launched Fortune Guarantee Supreme — a non-linked, non-participating, guaranteed savings plan that provides life insurance cover with guaranteed regular income from the very first month of investing.

Nexon EV set to record ‘fastest’ K2K drive by EV

Tata Motors has announced that its electric SUV - the Nexon EV - will embark on a challenging journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. It will traverse through 4,000 km in four days in a non-stop drive (stops to be made only for charging the vehicle), to create the record for the fastest K2K drive by an EV.

Desh Bhagat varsity organises ‘Anveshan’

Desh Bhagat University recently held the North Zone Student Research Convention ‘Anveshan’ with assistance from the Association of Indian Universities in Delhi. Over 100 students from 15 universities attended the convention.

Tecno launches POP 7 Pro

Tecno Mobile has launched smartphone POP 7 Pro priced at Rs 6,799 for 4GB +64GB variant.

