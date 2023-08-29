 Hero MotoCorp re-introduces Karizma bike in India : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Hero MotoCorp re-introduces Karizma bike in India

Hero MotoCorp re-introduces Karizma bike in India

Country’s largest two-wheeler maker lines up new products; plans sales infra upgrade for premium play

Hero MotoCorp re-introduces Karizma bike in India

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan during the launch new Hero Karizma XMR, in Gurugram, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, August 29

Hero MotoCorp plans to roll out new models and ramp up the sales network as it looks to have a substantial market share in the premium bike segment in the domestic market, CEO Niranjan Gupta said on Tuesday as the company re-introduced the Karizma brand in the country.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker currently has just 4-5 per cent market share in the premium bike segment which has been growing at a rate of 20-25 per cent per year.

The company, which is a leading player in the entry-level and commuter segments below 150 cc, is looking to introduce a new product every quarter in the next one year to ramp up its presence in the 150cc to 450cc bike segment.

“The game for us (premium segment) is just starting. So if we look at market share, it will probably be around 4-5 per cent but that’s because it is just the beginning for us,” Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta told reporters here.

The company’s job is to create a full portfolio of premium products very rapidly and it is being done, he added.

When asked about the company’s expectations regarding the market share gain in the segment, Gupta said: “We would like to have a meaningful gain.”

Each of the new products launched in the segment will add to the company’s market share, he stated.

Every quarter at least for the next three to four quarters, there would be a new product launch in the segment, Gupta said.

“We are going to have 500 stores over the next eight quarters. These are facelifted versions of the existing stores. Also, we will have exclusive stores over the next four quarters. So all of this is just not a strategy involving new products but a 360-degree approach that we have taken to win in the premium segment,” he noted.

The company on Tuesday re-introduced the Karizma brand in the country. It launched the Karizma XMR priced at an introductory price of Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 210cc bike comes with a liquid cooled petrol engine mated with six speed transmission.

The launch of Karizma XMR marks yet another significant milestone in the company’s journey to win in the premium segment, Gupta stated.

In July this year, Hero MotoCorp introduced locally produced Harley-Davidson X 440 in the market.

When asked if the recovery of the entry-level two-wheeler segment could be delayed due to the projections of a deficient monsoon this year, he said: “The recovery can get delayed by one or two months, maybe a quarter but the long-term growth story is very strong.”

All economic indicators remain positive, Gupta said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

2
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

3
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

4
World

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

5
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

6
Amritsar

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC initiates legal action against makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

7
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

8
World

Major outage hits UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled

9
India

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

10
Punjab

Monsoon fury: Punjab farmers to get Rs 6,800 per acre for damaged paddy seedlings

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

‘Making absurd claims…’: Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal Pradesh

'Doesn’t mean anything': Jaishankar dismisses new Chinese map claiming Arunachal Pradesh

China had earlier this year also renamed places in Russia an...

LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover finds oxygen on lunar surface, hunt for hydrogen on

LIBS instrument also confirms presence of sulphur on moon’s ...

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

IndiGo reports two engine shutdown incidents mid-air, both aircraft land safely

Glitches reported on Kolkata to Bengaluru and Madurai-Mumbai...

Day-12 hearing on Article 370: ‘When are you holding elections in J&K?’ Supreme Court asks Centre

Day-12 hearing on Article 370: ‘When are you holding elections in J&K?’ Supreme Court asks Centre

Restoration of democracy is important, says a five-judge Con...


Cities

View All

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC initiates legal action against makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; dissatisfied with their clarification

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Insulting woman, being rude to her wouldn’t amount to outraging modesty: Delhi High Court

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear Pul Bangash killings case against Jagdish Tytler on September 6

Manjinder Sirsa appointed BJP national secretary

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur