Hero MotoCorp, Terrafirma in pact for Philippines

NEW DELHI
Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced its plans to enter the Philippines for which it has partnered with Terrafirma Motors Corporation for assembly and distribution of its vehicles. Terrafirma Motors Corporation will be the exclusive assembler and distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in the Philippines, the company said. PTI
Canberra
Australian inflation climbs to 32-year high on soaring prices
Australia’s annual inflation has climbed to its highest level in 32 years amid soaring prices for housing and gas. The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday reported the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.8% in the three months to September 30 and by 7.3% over the past 12 months, reports Xinhua news agency. It marks the highest annual figure since 1990. IANS
New Delhi
Zee-Sony merger: Groups agree to sell 3 Hindi channels
Sony and Zee have agreed to sell three Hindi channels — Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic — to address possible anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed mega-merger deal. They submitted their proposal to the Competition Commission of India, which cleared the deal, subject to certain modifications on October 4. PTI
New Delhi
Medanta’s parent Global Health IPO to open on Nov 3
The IPO of Global Health Ltd., which manages hospitals under the Medanta brand, will open for public on November 3. According to merchant banking sources, the IPO size could be about Rs 2,200 crore.
