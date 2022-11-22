 High rates and inflation to slow world growth: OECD forecast : The Tribune India

High rates and inflation to slow world growth: OECD forecast

In the OECD’s estimation, the world economy will grow just 3.1 per cent this year, down sharply from a robust 5.9 per cent in 2021

High rates and inflation to slow world growth: OECD forecast

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Washington, November 22

Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia’s war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023.

That was the sobering forecast issued on Tuesday by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In the OECD’s estimation, the world economy will grow just 3.1 per cent this year, down sharply from a robust 5.9 per cent in 2021.

Next year, the OECD predicts, will be even worse: The international economy will expand only 2.2 per cent in 2023, it estimates.

The OECD, made up of 38 member countries, works to promote international trade and prosperity and issues periodic reports and analyses.

In its latest forecast, the organization predicts that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation with higher interest rates — it’s raised its benchmark rate six times this year, in substantial increments — will grind the US economy to a near-halt. It expects the United States, the world’s largest economy, to grow just 1.8 per cent this year (down drastically from 5.9 per cent in 2021), 0.5 per cent in 2023 and 1 per cent in 2024.

That grim outlook is widely shared. Most economists expect the United States to enter at least a mild recession next year, though the OECD did not specifically predict one.

The report foresees US inflation, though decelerating, to remain well above the Fed’s 2 per cent annual target next year and into 2024.

The OECD’s forecast for the 19 European countries that share the euro currency, which are enduring crippling energy shortages from Russia’s war, is hardly brighter. The organisation expects the eurozone to collectively manage just 0.5 per cent growth next year before accelerating slightly to 1.4 per cent in 2024.

And it expects inflation to continue squeezing the continent: The OECD predicts that consumer prices, which rose just 2.6 per cent in 2021, will jump 8.3 per cent for all of 2022 and 6.8 per cent in 2023.

Whatever growth the international economy produces next year, the OECD says, will come largely from the emerging market countries of Asia: Together, it estimates, they will account for three-quarters of world growth next year while the US and European economies falter. India’s economy, for instance, is expected to grow 6.6 per cent this year and 5.7 per cent next year.

China’s economy, which not long ago boasted double-digit annual growth, will expand just 3.3 per cent this year and 4.6 per cent in 2023.

The world’s second-biggest economy has been hobbled by weakness in its real estate markets, high debts and draconian zero-COVID policies that have disrupted commerce.

Fuelled by vast government spending and record-low borrowing rates, the world economy soared out of the pandemic recession of early 2020. The recovery was so strong that it overwhelmed factories, ports and freight yards, causing shortages and higher prices. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February disrupted trade in energy and food and further accelerated prices.

After decades of low prices and ultra-low interest rates, the consequences of chronically high inflation and interest rates are unpredictable.

“Financial strategies put in place during the long period of hyper-low interest rates may be exposed by rapidly rising rates and exert stress in unexpected ways,” the OECD said in Tuesday’s report.

The higher rates being engineered by the Fed and other central banks will make it difficult for heavily indebted governments, businesses and consumers to pay their bills.

In particular, a stronger US dollar, arising in part from higher US rates, will imperil foreign companies that borrowed in the US currency and may lack the means to repay their now-costlier debt. AP

#Inflation #Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

2
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

3
Nation

Govt scraps requirement to fill out Air Suvidha form for international arrivals

4
World

Nepal elections: Lesser known Rastriya Swatantra Party emerging as dark horse

5
World

You will get 30,000 euros to move to this city in Italy!

6
Delhi

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

7
World

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped again, video goes viral

8
Nation

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

9
Punjab

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police nab another topper; aspirants seek action against PPSC functionaries

10
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Don't Miss

View All
Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Top News

Delhi Police get court permission to conduct polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala

Court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

Poonawala tells the court that he had committed the crime in...

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain not a physiotherapist, but prison inmate: Sources

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...

AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav thrashed by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement it on mutually agreed date

Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India

The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal’s fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal’s fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also met D...


Cities

View All

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

GNDU to hold convocation on Nov 25, Governor to deliver address

Temperature dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Drugs seized from man near inter-state toll barrier in Himachal’s Baddi

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

Delhi Police get 4 more days of custody of Aaftab Poonawala

I-T dept detects unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across country

Woman jumps off 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida

4 students arrested for beating pregnant dog to death in Delhi; said were infuriated as it used to bark at them

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Banga MC ex-engineer held in defective stadium case

Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Booze delivered late at function, Excise Commissioner fined Rs 20K

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory in Ludhiana

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Raja Warring

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Finally, work on Halwara international airport resumes after 8 months

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Patiala police nabs 2 for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, Patiala district sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team