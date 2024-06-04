Hilton expands in Gurugram

Hilton announced the signing of its flagship Hilton brand in Gurugram. Hilton will develop the all-new Hilton Gurugram Baani City Center with Baani Group, which owns DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square. The property is currently under construction and is set to open its doors later in 2024. With 26 trading hotels in India today and 22 more in the pipeline, Hilton is on course to triple its India estate to 75 hotels in the coming years.

Infinix launches GT 20 Pro phone

Infinix launched its much awaited series phone adrenaline-fueled GT 20 Pro. The GT 20 Pro smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 for 8+265GB and 12+256 GB, respectively. With GT20 Pro, customers can also get GT Pro Gaming Kit which includes a GT Mecha Case, GT Cooling Fan and a GT Finger Sleeves worth Rs 5,499, absolutely free as a limited period offer only until stock lasts.

Chandiramani new Comviva CEO

Comviva, one of the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that Rajesh Chandiramani has assumed the role of CEO and Whole-time Director, effective from June 1. The timing of this leadership transition coincides with Comviva’s significant milestone of completing 25 years in business.

BHEL signs TTA deal with BARC

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into a technology transfer agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser systems for Hydrogen production. The well proven technology offered by BARC is indigenously developed and has high local material content.

Seminar on cybersecurity held

“Cybersecurity Against Women & Child” was discussed at a seminar jointly organised by Aryans College of Law, Rajpura & Bar Association, Panchkula. Adv Jagpal Singh, President of Bar Association was the special guest. Shipra Gupta, a Panjab University faculty, was the keynote speaker. Gupta said an unfortunate number of women were becoming victims of cybercrimes.

DBU gets NAAC A+ accreditation

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has achieved an outstanding A+ grade accreditation from the NAAC. This accomplishment is a testament to DBU’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence. Zora Singh, Chancellor of DBU, said: “I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of our esteemed university for their outstanding efforts and remarkable teamwork.”

CT Group honours 1,500 students

CT Group has hosted Shining Stars Award Ceremony, celebrating the outstanding achievements of over 1,500 meritorious students from 100 schools across Punjab. Students from various districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya, Mukerian, and Amritsar were honoured for their academic excellence. Chairman of CT Group, Charanjit Singh, and Managing Director, Manbir Singh, appreciated the students.

Samsung holds roadshow

Samsung India has hosted a roadshow at Chandigarh University in Mohali where engineering students from the institute’s incubator lab demonstrated their intent to participate in Solve for Tomorrow to solve pressing global issues. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a national education and innovation competition that aims to encourage a culture of innovative thinking and problem solving amongst the country’s next generation.

Tata AIA instant loan in minute

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading insurance companies, has launched a disruptive service proposition for its consumers. Those policyholders looking for emergency funds can avail an instant loan of up to Rs 1 lakh from their insurance policy without losing any coverage. The loan amount is credited to the consumer’s account within 1 minute via the insurer’s state-of-the-art MyDigiAccount portal.

