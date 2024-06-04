 Hilton expands in Gurugram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

The Tribune Corporate Broadband

Hilton expands in Gurugram

Hilton expands in Gurugram


Hilton announced the signing of its flagship Hilton brand in Gurugram. Hilton will develop the all-new Hilton Gurugram Baani City Center with Baani Group, which owns DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square. The property is currently under construction and is set to open its doors later in 2024. With 26 trading hotels in India today and 22 more in the pipeline, Hilton is on course to triple its India estate to 75 hotels in the coming years.

Infinix launches GT 20 Pro phone

Infinix launched its much awaited series phone adrenaline-fueled GT 20 Pro. The GT 20 Pro smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 for 8+265GB and 12+256 GB, respectively. With GT20 Pro, customers can also get GT Pro Gaming Kit which includes a GT Mecha Case, GT Cooling Fan and a GT Finger Sleeves worth Rs 5,499, absolutely free as a limited period offer only until stock lasts.

Chandiramani new Comviva CEO

Comviva, one of the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced that Rajesh Chandiramani has assumed the role of CEO and Whole-time Director, effective from June 1. The timing of this leadership transition coincides with Comviva’s significant milestone of completing 25 years in business.

BHEL signs TTA deal with BARC

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has entered into a technology transfer agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser systems for Hydrogen production. The well proven technology offered by BARC is indigenously developed and has high local material content.

Seminar on cybersecurity held

“Cybersecurity Against Women & Child” was discussed at a seminar jointly organised by Aryans College of Law, Rajpura & Bar Association, Panchkula. Adv Jagpal Singh, President of Bar Association was the special guest. Shipra Gupta, a Panjab University faculty, was the keynote speaker. Gupta said an unfortunate number of women were becoming victims of cybercrimes.

DBU gets NAAC A+ accreditation

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has achieved an outstanding A+ grade accreditation from the NAAC. This accomplishment is a testament to DBU’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality education and maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence. Zora Singh, Chancellor of DBU, said: “I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each member of our esteemed university for their outstanding efforts and remarkable teamwork.”

CT Group honours 1,500 students

CT Group has hosted Shining Stars Award Ceremony, celebrating the outstanding achievements of over 1,500 meritorious students from 100 schools across Punjab. Students from various districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya, Mukerian, and Amritsar were honoured for their academic excellence. Chairman of CT Group, Charanjit Singh, and Managing Director, Manbir Singh, appreciated the students.

Samsung holds roadshow

Samsung India has hosted a roadshow at Chandigarh University in Mohali where engineering students from the institute’s incubator lab demonstrated their intent to participate in Solve for Tomorrow to solve pressing global issues. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a national education and innovation competition that aims to encourage a culture of innovative thinking and problem solving amongst the country’s next generation.

Tata AIA instant loan in minute

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA), one of India’s leading insurance companies, has launched a disruptive service proposition for its consumers. Those policyholders looking for emergency funds can avail an instant loan of up to Rs 1 lakh from their insurance policy without losing any coverage. The loan amount is credited to the consumer’s account within 1 minute via the insurer’s state-of-the-art MyDigiAccount portal.  

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

2
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Speaker accepts AAP turncoat Sheetal Angural’s resignation

3
Diaspora

23-year-old Indian student goes missing in US state of California

4
India

Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI

5
Haryana

IAS couple’s 27-year-old daughter jumps off 10th floor in south Mumbai; suicide note found

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Speaker accepts resignations of 3 Independent MLAs

7
India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

8
Punjab

Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila

9
India

Air Canada announces expansion of its flight network to India by increasing seat capacity

10
Trending

On camera, man dies soon after smashing a six in match near Mumbai's Mira Road

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 results LIVE updates: Counting for 543 seats gets under way

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 542 seats gets under way; NDA ahead in early trends

Trends: NDA 300; INDIA 211; Others 32

Punjab Election Results 2024 LIVE: Amid high stakes, fate of 328 candidates to be unlocked

Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda

AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting for 10 Haryana seats begins

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4

Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1

Himachal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting soon; confident BJP prepares sweets before counting of votes

Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Congress leading in Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Seeing lowest turnout, Amritsar no cakewalk for Congress this time

Celebrations to be low key if candidate wins: Parties

A village of migrants, Kullian has 1,271 registered voters

Amritsar-bound HRTC bus gutted in fire after tyre burst

Couple dies in mishap, close shave for son

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh Election Results 2024 LIVE: 'Accept it with respect', says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari

Stage set for counting today

BJP, Congress gear up for celebrations

Anti-party activities : Congress expels 5 loyalists of ex-MP Bansal for 6 years

Section 144 imposed around counting centres in Panchkula

Delhi Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 6, INDIA 1

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in 5 seats; INDIA 2

Ahead of results, visits to temples, counting centres mark the day

Security tightened, 7,000 police personnel on duty in Delhi

Sure about 3rd term for Modi, BJP prepares for counting day

Delhi L-G forwards Raaj Kumar Anand’s resignation to President

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

District admn all geared up for counting today

District admn all geared up for counting today