Hindenburg report aimed to defame India, says Adani

PTI

Mumbai, March 14

US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s damning report against the Adani group was not just to destabilise the apples-to-airport conglomerate but to also politically defame India’s governance practices, said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.

In January last year, Hindenburg published a report alleging malfeasance by the Adani Group. “Despite the efforts to shake our foundations, we stood firm, not just safeguarding our reputation but also ensuring we remained focused on operations,” he said.

#Gautam Adani #Hindenburg Report #Mumbai