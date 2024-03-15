Hindenburg report aimed to defame India, says Adani

Mumbai, March 14
US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s damning report against the Adani group was not just to destabilise the apples-to-airport conglomerate but to also politically defame India’s governance practices, said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.
In January last year, Hindenburg published a report alleging malfeasance by the Adani Group. “Despite the efforts to shake our foundations, we stood firm, not just safeguarding our reputation but also ensuring we remained focused on operations,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them