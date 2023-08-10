 Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

Relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling under the impact of high interest rate.

Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Mumbai, August 10 

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate, a move that would provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling under the impact of high interest rate.

Unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said under the framework, to be put in place shortly, the lenders will have to clearly communicate with the borrowers about tenor and EMI.

"The supervisory reviews undertaken by the Reserve Bank and the feedback and references from members of public have revealed several instances of unreasonable elongation of tenor of floating rate loans by lenders without proper consent and communication to the borrowers," he said.

To address the issue, it is proposed to put in place a proper conduct framework to be implemented by all Regulated entities to address the issues faced by borrowers, he said.

"The framework envisages that lenders should clearly communicate with the borrowers for resetting the tenor and/or EMI, provide options of switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans, transparent disclosure of various charges incidental to the exercise of these options, and proper communication of key information to the borrowers," he said.

The detailed guidelines in this regard would be issued shortly, he said.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

2
Nation

BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar found dead in Assam after 'her intimate pictures with senior party leader leaked'

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

4
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

5
Jalandhar

'Women-friendly' liquor studio in Jalandhar draws ire

6
Himachal

4 rooms of resort at 600-year-old Nalagarh fort in Himachal Pradesh collapse following heavy rain

7
World

Pakistan allows drug import from India

8
Punjab

Can't make govt employee run for pension after retirement: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Nation

Kin of Indian girl in German care stage sit-in

10
Haryana

e-auction of properties on August 29

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker PM

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party, will...

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien

Bomb disposals expert have been dispatched to the spot

Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC’s ‘khooni khela’; Mamata Banerjee hits back

Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC's 'khooni khela'; Mamata Banerjee hits back

Banerjee urges PM to ‘behave’ and accused him of maligning t...

Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh

Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh

8 lakh more families to benefit under the scheme

Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to ra...


Cities

View All

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

Roadways contractual staff hold gate rally in Tarn Taran

Elderly couple found dead at Batala village

BRTS crisis: Government lacks will to operate public transport in city

In broad daylight, youth shot dead at Banke Bihari wali gali

Home guard’s weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Home guard's weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav opens 2 police stations in Bathinda

Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Chandigarh-Manali road closed following landslide

Chandigarh to go ahead with MD/MS counselling with new criteria

Girl held on charge of father’s murder in Chandigarh's Kishangarh

Enough proof to put outgoing chief on trial: Delhi cops to court

Enough proof to put outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial: Delhi cops to court

Delhi Commission for Women's 181 helpline got over 6.3 lakh calls in one year: Swati Maliwal

Jagdish Tytler given 10 days for papers' scrutiny in Pul Bangash killings case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots

28 kids fall sick after gas leak in Delhi

Delhi Govt to hold energy audit of its buildings

Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Sultanpur Lodhi: Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Punjabi singer Singga booked for promoting gun culture

Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard skips Punjab Vigilance Bureau summons

'Women-friendly' liquor studio in Jalandhar draws ire

Buy specially-designed envelopes, boxes for Rakhi at post offices in district

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Cop among three booked for taking bribe from woman

12 cell phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

8 months on, man who killed his son nabbed

Posing as CIA officials, two ‘extort’ Rs 50K from cab driver

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Cops attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 15 lakh

Transformer commissioned in record time

Urban Estate residents seek anti-flood measures, relief

Fatehgarh Sahib DC to hoist Tricolour