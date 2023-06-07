Honda Cars India unveils mid-sized SUV ‘Elevate’

New Delhi

Japanese auto major Honda on Tuesday unveiled its global mid-sized SUV Elevate in India which will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara. It plans to launch five new SUVs, including a fully electric model, in India by 2030. PTI

New Delhi

DS Group acquires Good Stuff, forays into chocolate segment

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of The Good Stuff Pvt Ltd, which owns LuvIt Chocolate and confectionery brand. This will help the group to enter the chocolate segment and to strengthen its confectionary portfolio, which it entered in 2012 and now has a portfolio of brands such as Pass Pass, Maze, Chingles and Pulse. PTI

New York

US SEC sues Coinbase for operating illegally

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday sued Coinbase Inc, the largest US crypto asset trading platform, accusing it of illegally operating without having first registered with the regulator. The SEC said Coinbase has since at least 2019 operated as an unregistered broker by handling cryptocurrency transactions, evading the disclosure requirements meant to protect investors. Reuters