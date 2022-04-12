Honorary doctorate for Trident Group chairman

Trident Group chairman, Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, was conferred with honorary doctorate at the first convocation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, recently.

Atul B Patil takes over as Director (Marketing) of NFL

Atul B Patil has taken over as Director (Marketing) of NFL. Earlier, he was Executive Director in Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.

Sembcorp’s renewable arm wins social impact awards

Sembcorp’s renewable energy arm, Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd has won two social impact awards and an international safety award in recognition of its efforts towards sustainable operations.

VIT jumps 55 positions in engg and technology

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has moved 55 positions up in engineering and technology as compared to last year in the recently published QS World University Ranking. It has become the 9th best institution in India and the 346th best in the world.

Keventers launches first cafe in India at Zirakpur

Keventers has unveiled its first-ever ‘Keventers Café’ at Zirakpur. It is spread across an area of 911 sq ft, where customers can dine in and enjoy milkshakes and cold coffees with light bites.

Jio further strengthens its network in Punjab

Reliance Jio has augmented its 4G network across Punjab. The company’s network, which carries more than two-thirds of the total data traffic of Punjab, has made Jio the most-preferred 4G operator in the state.

Rotary Club, Jalandhar (W) celebrates World Health Day

Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, organised a walkathon on World Health Day. It started from BSF Chowk and culminated at New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar. Raman Arora, MLA, Jalandhar Central, was the chief guest.

Daikin opens institute of mfg excellence in R’sthan

Daikin has inaugurated Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence at Neemrana, Rajasthan, as part of CSR initiative. It aims to offer curriculum with on-the-job training, HVAC technical knowhow and Japanese manufacturing processes.

OSM launches electric three-wheeler pick-up

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has introduced India’s first electric three-wheeler garbage pick-up Rage+ Garbage Tipper at Rs 4.85 lakh.

HPKVN, IIT-Mandi in pact for skill training of youth

Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) and IIT-Mandi have signed an MoU to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on skill training for the youth of the state.

Conversion Perk second best PPC mgmt company

Mohali-based Conversion Perk has been named the top PPC (Pay-Per-Click) management company in the tricity and second in India by Clutch, a B2B rating and review firm based in US.

Castrol announces winners of ‘Super Mechanic Contest’

Castrol India Ltd has announced the winners of the fourth edition of its ‘Super Mechanic Contest’' — India’s largest mechanic skilling initiative aimed at upskilling mechanics through a competitive national platform.

Yi, Dehradun, observes National Health Week

Young Indians (Yi), Dehradun chapter, observed National Health Week from April 5 to 10. It focused on health and wellness for its members and stakeholders. The week started with a 'Walk India Walk' campaign for healthy living with members of Dehradun chapter clocking a

cumulative 491 km.

HDFC Bank’s campaign on safe banking practices

HDFC Bank has concluded the second edition of its ‘Mooh Band Rakho’ campaign, which created history by spreading awareness on safe banking practices among over 100 million Indians, through print and digital media.

Secure your family’s health with Care Health Insurance

On the World Health Day, which is celebrated on April 7, Care Health Insurance has advocated the need of purchasing a comprehensive family health cover. The company encourages its customers to adopt healthy living practices and understand prevalent and potential health issues, their prevention and treatment.