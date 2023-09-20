 Household savings fall to five-decade low, debt remains sharply high: RBI : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Household savings fall to five-decade low, debt remains sharply high: RBI

Household savings fall to five-decade low, debt remains sharply high: RBI

The trend indicates that households have been borrowing to fulfil their needs.

Household savings fall to five-decade low, debt remains sharply high: RBI

Behind the veneer of the highest growth in GDP among major countries, ordinary households in India are hurting. The net financial savings of households has crashed to a nearly five-decade low of 5.1% of GDP in fiscal 2022-23 from 7.2% in the previous fiscal, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 19

Behind the veneer of the highest growth in GDP among major countries, ordinary households in India are hurting. The net financial savings of households has crashed to a nearly five-decade low of 5.1% of GDP in fiscal 2022-23 from 7.2% in the previous fiscal, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Households were also being burdened with more financial liabilities, indicating a severe income crunch and post-pandemic rise in consumption due to pent- up demand. Financial liabilities of households shot up by 5.8% of GDP in 2022-23 as compared with 3.8% in 2021-22 which also indicated that part of the consumption was being financed by loans.

The RBI said the rate of increase in financial liabilities in 2022-23 was the second highest since Independence. The only time the flow was sharper was during 2006-07 when it was 6.7%.

In absolute terms, net household assets plummeted from Rs 22.8 trillion during the height of the pandemic in 2020-21 to Rs 16.96 trillion in 2021-22, and then to Rs 13.76 trillion in 2022-23. Household debt, in terms of the stock of financial liabilities, also was high at 37.6% of the GDP in 2022-23, as against 36.9% in the previous fiscal. The reason could be erosion of stagnant incomes due to the high inflation rates, leading to lower savings and higher debt.

The figures in the RBI data on household assets and liabilities also indicate that despite the government’s frequent exhortations, it is the public spending from the revenue earned by taxes that is holding up the GDP growth rate and not private consumption and private capital expenditure.

“We believe that consumption growth is unsustainable. Whether it will be substituted by investments is not our base case, though the jury is still out,” said Nikhil Gupta of Motilal Oswal.

However, in the first quarter of 2023-24 (April to June), private consumption final expenditure (PCFE) rose to 6% as compared to the same period last year. The PCFE was 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and 2.2% in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Liabilities up at 2nd highest rate since 1947

  • The net financial savings of households has crashed to a nearly five-decade low of 5.1% of GDP in fiscal 2022-23 from 7.2% in the previous fiscal
  • Financial liabilities of households shot up by 5.8% of GDP in 2022-23 as compared to 3.8% in 2021-22
  • The rate of increase in financial liabilities in 2022-23 was the second highest since Independence

#Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

2
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

3
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

4
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

5
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

6
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

7
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

8
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

9
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

10
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill

We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Nostalgia, hope grip MPs as they leave old House for new

Govt junks Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on terrorist’s killing

Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Nijjar’s murder?

Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?

Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party

US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Rs 3.5 crore recovered in Ludhiana robbery case

Former PSPCL employee jailed in corruption case

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar