HPKVN signs three MoUs

Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has signed three MoUs with Instrumentation Automation Surveillance & Communication Sector Skill Council, Life Science SSC (Pharma) and NSDC International to support Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Skilled Himachal initiative.

BSNL IPTV service in Pb, Chd

BSNL has launched IPTV service in Punjab and Chandigarh. Vivek Banzal, Director, BSNL, launched the service in collaboration with Digitax India Communication Ltd.

Park Hospital in Mohali

Park Group of Hospitals has taken over Grecian Hospital, Mohali. The 450- bedded super speciality hospital offers 30 plus super specialty health services. The hospital has an advanced ICU with 150 beds.

Event for special children

CT Group of Institutions recently held Umang — a cultural event for children with special needs of Udaan, a special school dedicated to meeting their needs.

Smaaash offer in Chandigarh

Gaming and entertainment centre Smaaash has launched a new food and beverage offering in Chandigarh, combining sports, virtual reality, music, and food into an engaging social experience for kids, adults, and families alike.

International Nurses Day

Fortis Hospital Mohali recently organised International Nurses Day to recognise the efforts of the nursing community and the selfless service rendered to patients.

New brand campaign

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has unveiled brand campaign ‘KyaPeecheChhodaHai’ to promote the role of health insurance in changing lives of people by empowering them to lead healthier lives.

NSIC Director (Finance)

Gaurav Gulati has taken over as Director (Finance), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).

Hair Raiserz Luxe Salon

Bollywood singer B Praak recently inaugurated Hair Raiserz Luxe Salon in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

World Spine Week

Dr Mohinder Kaushal, chairman, Trinity Hospital, Zirakpur, recently represented North India at the World Spine Week 2023 held in Melbourne.

Pidilite expands footprint

Pidilite has announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Roff, the construction chemicals brand focused on tile and stone fixing solutions in Ludhiana.

Care Health Insurance

Care Health Insurance has launched Senior Health Advantage plan, exclusively designed for individuals above 60 years.

Tata AIA Life plan

Tata AIA Life has unveiled Fortune Guarantee Pension plan, a new version of its guaranteed income for life plan.

HDFC Bank in pact with TASK

HDFC Bank and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), an NGO, have signed an MoU to promote employment of fresh graduates and post-graduates.

HMSI awareness campaign

To promote safe riding habits, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently held National Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Ferozepur.

HDFC Bank’s expansion plan

HDFC Bank has planned to expand its presence in the semi-urban and rural locations of the country. It intends to add more branches and launch customised products.

New Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the prices of top two grades (ZX & VX) of the New Innova Crysta. It comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the preferences for a rugged appearance.