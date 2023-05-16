 HPKVN signs three MoUs : The Tribune India

Corporate Broadband

HPKVN signs three MoUs

HPKVN signs three MoUs

Photo for representational purpose only.



Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has signed three MoUs with Instrumentation Automation Surveillance & Communication Sector Skill Council, Life Science SSC (Pharma) and NSDC International to support Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s Skilled Himachal initiative.

BSNL IPTV service in Pb, Chd

BSNL has launched IPTV service in Punjab and Chandigarh. Vivek Banzal, Director, BSNL, launched the service in collaboration with Digitax India Communication Ltd.

Park Hospital in Mohali

Park Group of Hospitals has taken over Grecian Hospital, Mohali. The 450- bedded super speciality hospital offers 30 plus super specialty health services. The hospital has an advanced ICU with 150 beds.

Event for special children

CT Group of Institutions recently held Umang — a cultural event for children with special needs of Udaan, a special school dedicated to meeting their needs.

Smaaash offer in Chandigarh

Gaming and entertainment centre Smaaash has launched a new food and beverage offering in Chandigarh, combining sports, virtual reality, music, and food into an engaging social experience for kids, adults, and families alike.

International Nurses Day

Fortis Hospital Mohali recently organised International Nurses Day to recognise the efforts of the nursing community and the selfless service rendered to patients.

New brand campaign

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has unveiled brand campaign ‘KyaPeecheChhodaHai’ to promote the role of health insurance in changing lives of people by empowering them to lead healthier lives.

NSIC Director (Finance)

Gaurav Gulati has taken over as Director (Finance), National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).

Hair Raiserz Luxe Salon

Bollywood singer B Praak recently inaugurated Hair Raiserz Luxe Salon in Sector 9, Chandigarh.

World Spine Week

Dr Mohinder Kaushal, chairman, Trinity Hospital, Zirakpur, recently represented North India at the World Spine Week 2023 held in Melbourne.

Pidilite expands footprint

Pidilite has announced the inauguration of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Roff, the construction chemicals brand focused on tile and stone fixing solutions in Ludhiana.

Care Health Insurance

Care Health Insurance has launched Senior Health Advantage plan, exclusively designed for individuals above 60 years.

Tata AIA Life plan

Tata AIA Life has unveiled Fortune Guarantee Pension plan, a new version of its guaranteed income for life plan.

HDFC Bank in pact with TASK

HDFC Bank and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), an NGO, have signed an MoU to promote employment of fresh graduates and post-graduates.

HMSI awareness campaign

To promote safe riding habits, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently held National Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Ferozepur.

HDFC Bank’s expansion plan

HDFC Bank has planned to expand its presence in the semi-urban and rural locations of the country. It intends to add more branches and launch customised products.

New Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the prices of top two grades (ZX & VX) of the New Innova Crysta. It comes with an enhanced front fascia that has been designed keeping in mind the preferences for a rugged appearance. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

2
Punjab

Man 'molests' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight, held

3
Patiala

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

4
Delhi

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

5
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan rides pillion on a stranger's bike to reach shooting location; thanks him for the ride

6
Nation

CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

7
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

8
Punjab

Former Jalandhar mayor Surinder Mahey passes away

9
Punjab

Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17

10
Himachal

Cong leader Surender Chauhan elected Shimla Mayor, Uma Kaushal to be his deputy

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Power play, Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit

Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah

Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani since 2016

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Was Parliament misled, asks Congress; govt stands by MoS reply in Lok Sabha

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets Nadda on way ahead

Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead

Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Heritage blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

Teen held from Gujarat for killing man in Shahdara

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

BJP, Cong jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Akashvani completes 75 years today

Former Mayor passes away

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Ludhiana district reports Covid death for fourth consecutive day

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar