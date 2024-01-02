HUDCO signs MoU with Gujarat

Sanjay Kulshrestha, CMD, HUDCO, has executed an MoU with the Gujarat Government for an investment of Rs 14,500 crore for financing housing and urban infrastructure projects in the state.

Airtel, IntelliSmart join hands

Airtel has signed a pact with IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to power up to 20 million smart meters. It marks the company's foray into smart metering applications such as head-end system along with cloud and analytics.

Seminar on aviation scenario

Foundation for Aviation and Sustainable Tourism (FAST) recently organised a seminar on ‘Emerging Scenario in Aviation: India Needs Matching Infrastructure and Support Services’ in New Delhi. It was inaugurated by Lt Gen KM Seth, former Governor of Tripura and Chhattisgarh, and president, FAST.

DBU professor awarded

Prof (Dr) Payare Lal, University Librarian, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, was awarded ‘LIS Lifetime Achievement Award-2023’ by the Association of Indian Law Libraries at an international conference held recently.

TCY unveils AI Voice Test

Edtech platform TCY has unveiled an AI-powered Voice Test which is seamlessly integrated with WhatsApp. It allows students at partner centres to access speaking evaluations through QR scans.

Star Health settles claims of Rs 3 cr

Star Health and Allied Insurance has cleared claims worth over Rs 3 crore in Ambala between April and September 2023. The company paid Rs 2.6 crore in claim settlements to network hospitals and Rs 42 lakh to non-network hospitals in the region.

Cyber fraud awareness workshops

HDFC Bank recently conducted a series of secure banking workshops in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & J&K. Over 300 workshops were organised in November and December, sensitising over 8,000 citizens on safe digital banking practices.

Investor education programme

Kotak Mutual Fund recently organised an investor education programme for Haryana Police at Karnal's Police Academy. As many as 800 police personnel across different ranks took part in the programme.

Pain care management at Max

The comprehensive pain care management services has been launched at Max Hospital, Mohali. The OPD for these services will be available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10am to 3pm.

Ultraformer III device installed

Ultraformer III, a non-invasive ultrasound device that lifts and tightens the face for a youthful complexion, was installed at Ziba Medi Clinic, Chandigarh, recently. This is the first machine that has been installed, not only in the tricity but in the northern region.

Delhivery’s Bhiwandi gateway

Delhivery has operationalised its mega gateway in Bhiwandi. Built over 12 lakh sq ft area, it is one of India's largest logistics facilities and combines automated hub, sortation, returns, and freight operations with the capability to handle Delhivery's parcel and part-truckload freight volume simultaneously.

NSE investor service centres

To cater to the needs of investors of securities markets in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal, SEBI along with stock exchanges NSE and BSE has set up an 'Investor Service Centre' at Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jabalpur, Jodhpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri.

Tecno brand ambassador

Smartphone brand Tecno has roped in Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. The move marks the next step in the company's proposition of delivering the best of innovation while remaining stylish and accessible with consumers’ needs at heart.

