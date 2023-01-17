HUDCO’s training program for overseas professionals

HUDCO’s Human Settlement Management Institute is organising the 50th ITEC Programme sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, GoI, on ‘Realising the Right to Adequate Housing in the Context of Habitat III New Urban Agenda — Policies, Planning and Practices” from January 9 to February 17. Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, inaugurated the training programme in the presence of HUDCO Directors.

TCY launches AI-driven item by item PTE practice

TCY has launched an AI-driven item by item practice for PTE. In this module, instead of taking a complete test, the student will be able to attempt just even one question and submit it for evaluation. It is in addition to item-wise tests, sectional tests, and mock tests that TCY offers to students as a preparation option.

SML Isuzu showcases four new products at Auto Expo

SML Isuzu has showcased four new products at the Auto Expo 2023. This includes one in cargo and three in passenger segment. First is 24-foot MS container on Samrat GS platform for transportation and logistics of white goods, FMCG and parcel delivery etc. Three others are front-door Hiroi school bus, executive Lx CNG school bus and executive Lx staff bus.

Need to fill edible oil demand gap with mustard oil: Puri

Vivek Puri, MD of Puri Oil Mills, has said it is vital for mustard to be promoted within the ambit of diverse measures being initiated by the government to cut import bill as India’s import bill for edible oils has grown exponentially over the years.

Vaidya inaugurates crèche at IndianOil Refineries’ HQ

SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, recently inaugurated a crèche for young children of IOCians working at its Refineries Headquarters, New Delhi, in the presence of Ms Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil.

Harsha Jewels’ showroom inaugurated at Zirakpur

A showroom of Harsha Jewels, which deals in lab-grown diamond jewellery, has been inaugurated at Zirakpur. It was inaugurated by actor Alina Rai. Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma was also present.

Bajaj Allianz, Punjab & Sind Bank ink pact

Punjab & Sind Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance have announced their corporate agency partnership. This will allow Punjab & Sind Bank's new and existing customers to avail a variety of retail life insurance products from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance including term, savings, retirement, and investment options.

Hero Realty leads market with 50% sales growth

Hero Realty has announced plans to expand its footprint in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. It has already developed 3.25 million sq ft area across the country. In addition, the company has developed 2.76 million sq ft area in Punjab and Delhi NCR.

Nirvasa transforming India’s healthcare landscape

Digital healthcare delivery space firm Nirvasa is solving many of today's lifestyle-related problems such as weight management, diabetes, hair & skin care among others. It directly connects the patient to a healthcare professional through its no-queue digital health facility.

‘Best University Choice Award’ for Desh Bhagat University

Desh Bhagat University has received the "Best University Choice Award" during the first National Conclave 2023 on the National Education Policy held at the Convention Centre, Jammu. It was organised by the School Education Department, J&K, in collaboration with the Agriculture Industry Development Chamber. Dr Sandeep Singh received the award on behalf of the university.

Realme introduces new smartphone in 10 series

Realme has introduced new smartphone in the Realme 10 series -the Realme 10. It is equipped with upgraded technology, cutting-edge features and high performance.