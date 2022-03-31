Huge response to ONGC's offer for stake sale

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

The government’s 1.5% stake sale in ONGC witnessed a smooth start on Wednesday, with institutional buyers putting in bids worth Rs 4,854 crore and over-subscribing the portion reserved for them.

The government is selling up to 1.5% of its stake in the ONGC at a floor price of Rs 159 a share to raise about Rs 3,000 crore through a two-day offer for sale (OFS). —