Hyundai makes six airbags standard across all models

PTI

New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said all its models in the country would now come with six airbags as standard. The automaker also announced that it has decided for voluntary participation in the recently introduced Bharat NCAP with three models to begin with, and more models to follow. PTI

DLF to invest Rs 1,700 cr for new mall in Gurugram

New Delhi

Realty major DLF is likely to start construction of its new 25 lakh sq ft shopping mall in Gurugram this quarter at a cost of around Rs 1,700 crore to expand business. At present, it has a retail footprint of around 42 lakh square feet comprising nine properties, including malls and shopping centres, mainly across Delhi-NCR. PTI

IHC raises stake in Adani Enterprises to over 5%

New Delhi

Days after selling its stake in two of Adani Group companies, Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) on Tuesday said it has raised stake in the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd to above 5%. In a filing to Abu Dhabi stock exchange, IHC said, “This strategic increase reflects IHC’s conviction in the world leading incubation model of AEL.”

