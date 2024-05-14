Hyundai Motor India begins ops in Nepal

Chandigarh: Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has commenced local assembly of its compact SUV Venue in Nepal in collaboration with Laxmi Group. The company’s first assembly facility in Nepal has an annual installed capacity of 5,000 units. TNS
Will expand SUV portfolio: Suzuki
New Delhi: Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor Corporation, which owns 58% stake in Maruti Suzuki India, on Monday said it will continue to expand SUV portfolio in India to recover its market share in the passenger vehicle segment.
