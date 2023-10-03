Hyundai Motor India says all its vehicles to come with 6 airbags

PTI

New Delhi, October 3

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said all its models in the country would now come with six airbags as standard.

The automaker also announced that it has decided for voluntary participation in the recently introduced Bharat NCAP with 3 models to begin with, and more models to follow.

Under the Bharat NCAP programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their vehicles tested as per the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.

Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the vehicle will be awarded star ratings on a scale of 0-5, for adult occupants (AOP) and child occupants (COP).

Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase decision.

The carmaker also announced that its mid-sized sedan Verna has received a five-star rating in adult and child occupant protection by Global NCAP.

Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said safety for all is the company's utmost priority.

"We have been benchmark creators in standardisation of vehicle safety features. Now, we are elated to announce the standardisation of six airbags across all models and all variants," he added.

Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said with rising road network and increase in speed limits it is natural to upgrade the cars.

Taking a big leap in the safety journey, the company has now decided to standardise six airbags in all models and all variants, he noted.

The automaker is also looking to enhance ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) and connected features across its entire product range, Garg said.

