Hyundai rolls out SUV Exter

Hyundai Motor India has launched entry-level SUV Exter. Designed to redefine benchmark in its segment, it has been developed to reflect the tenets of unique exteriors, spacious interiors, advanced safety & technology and exceptional performance.

PFC aid to HPCL refinery

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has extended a financial assistance for Rs 9,187 cr to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd for its 9 MMTPA refinery-cum-petrochemical complex located at Barmer, Rajasthan.

Porwal is Grid-India Director

Rajiv Kumar Porwal has assumed charge as Director (System Operation) of Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India). Earlier he was Executive Director, NRLDC, Grid-India.

HP Central varsity in pact

The Department of Chemistry, HP Central University, Dharamsala, and MCM DAV College, Kangra, have signed an MoU to share research work, technical knowhow, labs and equipment with each other.

BHEL joins hands with GE

BHEL has signed a technical assistance and licence agreement with General Electric Technology GmbH Switzerland for gas turbines. It was signed by Jai Prakash Srivastava, Director (Engineering, Research & Development), BHEL, and Theodoros Stamatiadis, Executive Counsel (IP), GE Power, virtually.

Bachelor of Pharmacy at HITS

Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science (HITS), Chennai, has started four-year Bachelor of Pharmacy programme approved by the Pharmacy Council of India.

AI can transform learning: TCY

Edtech platform TCYonline has released a white paper outlining how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can transform language learning in coaching centres. It offers insights on adapting to these advancements and highlights TCY's support for partner centres.

ANSSI Wellness centre

ANSSI Wellness, specialising in non-surgical treatment for chronic neck and back pain, has opened its centre in Panchkula. It provides a holistic and non-surgical approach that focuses on addressing the root cause of pain and discomfort.

Dr Jasuja joins Plaksha varsity

Plaksha University, Mohali, has announced the appointment of Dr Ravi Jasuja as Indegene Chair for Digital Health. This is a collaborative initiative between Plaksha University and Indegene to introduce quality education in the health-tech space.

Pentagon Rubber debut

Pentagon Rubber has made a stellar debut on the NSE's SME platform, clocking a premium of 85% to open at Rs 130 per share over its issue price of Rs 70 per share.

Tata AIA third top insurer

Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA) has reported an Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) income of Rs 7,093 crore in FY 2022-23, thereby becoming the 3rd private life insurer

in IWNBP income.

Piramal’s new Tetmosol soap

Piramal Pharma's Consumer Products Division has introduced the Icy Cool variant of Tetmosol soap. It promises to reduce the body temperature by 6 degrees, providing protection from the heat and fights skin infections.