Hyundai row: South Korea Foreign Minister calls Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to express regret

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee



New Delhi, February 8

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday called up External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ‘regret’ the offence caused to the people of India by a social media post on Kashmir by Hyundai Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said the Chung “conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post”.

Hyundai Pakistan tweeted on the issue of Kashmir on the so-called ‘Kashmir Solidarity day’, causing uproar in India.

The Ambassador of the South Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

“Strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise,” said Bagchi in response to media queries on the matter.

India expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues.

In Seoul, the Indian Ambassador contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation.

The offending social media post had been removed subsequently.

A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors on Tuesday morning conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on the political or religious issues.

The external Ministry said India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

#hyundai row