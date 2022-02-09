Hyundai row: South Korea Foreign Minister calls Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to express regret

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, February 8
South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Tuesday called up External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ‘regret’ the offence caused to the people of India by a social media post on Kashmir by Hyundai Pakistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said the Chung “conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post”.
Hyundai Pakistan tweeted on the issue of Kashmir on the so-called ‘Kashmir Solidarity day’, causing uproar in India.
The Ambassador of the South Korea was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.
“Strong displeasure of the Government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan was conveyed to him. It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise,” said Bagchi in response to media queries on the matter.
India expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues.
In Seoul, the Indian Ambassador contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation.
The offending social media post had been removed subsequently.
A statement was also issued by Hyundai Motors on Tuesday morning conveying its deep regret to the people of India and making it clear that it does not comment on the political or religious issues.
The external Ministry said India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon