Hyundai to buy General Motors’ Talegaon facility

New Delhi, March 13
Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has inked a term sheet to potentially acquire land, buildings and certain manufacturing equipment at General Motors India’s Talegaon-based manufacturing plant.
The term sheet covers the proposed acquisition of land and buildings and certain machinery and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant, it added.
General Motors stopped selling cars in India from 2017-end, as part of its global restructuring actions.
