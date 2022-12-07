IATA pegs global airline industry’s loss at $6.9 billion

Geneva, December 6

The global airline industry is projected to report a lower loss at $6.9 billion in 2022, mainly due to stronger passenger yields and cost control by carriers amid rising fuel prices, according to industry body IATA.

In June, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projected the industry loss at $9.7 billion. In October 2021, it forecast a loss of $11.6 billion for this year.

On Tuesday, IATA said the global airline industry is expected to return to profitability in 2023 and post a small net profit of $4.7 billion.

After being significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the airline industry is on the recovery path. In 2022, airline net loss is expected to be $6.9 billion. This is significantly better than loss of $42 billion and $137.7 billion in 2021 and 2020, respectively, it said.

“We are on the right path... but still a long way to go,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said at a briefing here on Tuesday. — PTI

