IBM chairman elected to Fed Reserve Board

New York, May 4
IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday announced that 60-year-old Krishna has been elected as a Class B director, “representing the public with due but not exclusive consideration to the interests of agriculture, commerce, industry, services, labour, and consumers.”
The New York Fed said Krishna will fill the vacancy in the office for the remaining portion of a three-year term ending December 31, 2023.
