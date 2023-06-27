IBM to acquire software firm Apptio for $4.6 billion

New York, June 26
IBM said on Monday it will acquire cloud software company Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation. Shares of IBM were down less than 1% in pre-market trading. IBM said it will finance the deal with cash on hand and expects the transaction to close in the latter half of 2023. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...