 ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

Airfares too soar up to three to five times

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Ahmedabad, November 17

Hotel room tariff in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and airfares to the City have skyrocketed in view of the soaring demand from people who want to witness the cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on the coming Sunday.

As the fever for the World Cup final is reaching its peak, hotel room tariffs for the night of the match have gone up as high as Rs 2 lakh in top five-star hotels in the city, while other hotels have also increased their rates by five to seven times.

"There is enthusiasm for the World Cup final not only in India, but people from abroad, including places like Dubai, Australia and South Africa, want to come to watch the match," President of Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat Narendra Somani said.

"There are 5,000 rooms in three-star and five-star hotels in Ahmedabad, while the number for entire Gujarat is 10,000. The capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium is over 1.20 lakh people and we expect that 30,000 to 40,000 people will come from outside to watch the match," he said.

As the demand for hotel rooms is high, their rates are also increasing, he said, adding that the rooms which were available at nominal rates earlier have touched anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1.25 lakh.

"People tend to book the flight tickets first before booking hotels. The room prices are going to increase not only in Ahmedabad but in the surrounding towns also as the match day comes near," he said.

Online rates on various hotel booking sites of five-star hotels have reached around Rs 2 lakh per night. The tariff mentioned by hotels like ITC Narmada and Hyatt Regency online is more than Rs 2 lakh on the night of the match.

Even non-star hotels have increased their rates five to seven times to cash in on the rush.

Hotel Crown on C G Road, which generally charges Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per night, has increased its rate to over Rs 20,000, its staff confirmed.

Meanwhile, airfares from different destinations to Ahmedabad have drastically gone up as compared to the normal rates.

For flights coming from Chennai, the rates in normal times are around Rs 5,000, but they are now between Rs 16,000 and Rs 25,000.

"Due to high demand for Ahmedabad, airfares for flights to the city from almost all places have risen three to five times," said Manubhai Pancholi, a travel agent.

"Cricket fans are ready to pay the high prices to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and witness India play the finals in their home country. The demand for hotels and tickets is on the rise," he said.

#Australia #Cricket #Gujarat #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

2
J & K

PM Modi's life-size cutout draws visitors to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

3
Trending

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

4
Bathinda

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

5
India

India calls on Canada to respect Vienna convention on diplomatic relations

6
Trending

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

7
Punjab

9 Punjab DCs slapped notices over farm fires

8
Comment

Canada is no longer promised land for immigrants

9
Business

What happens to Sahara matter after Subrata Roy’s death? Sebi chief explains

10
India

Air India pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training session

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs

High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, ...

Polling begins for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: 60% voter turnout recorded in MP till 3 pm, 55% in Chhattisgarh

Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, says ‘saw a video where i was singing'

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, says media must educate people

Flagging the misuse of AI for creating 'deepfakes', he says ...

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

Airfares too soar up to three to five times

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

The bodies of the slain terrorists are located through drone...


Cities

View All

ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

BN Goswamy ruled the hearts of art lovers

No takers for 88 leasehold commercial units of Chandigarh Housing Board

Shorter route to Mohali airport: Banwarilal Purohit approves acquisition of land through negotiation

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

Delhi High Court stays proceedings in money-laundering case against Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal

AQI rises to 419, Delhi forms 6-member task force to rigorously enforce GRAP

Owner of Delhi medical facility arrested for post-surgery deaths

10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Jalandhar: 10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Kapurthala farmer alleges illegal mining on his land by Gujarat-based company

Jalandhar court acquits drug lord, wife, son in assault case

Projects worth Rs 867 cr to be launched in Mann-Kejriwal rally in Hoshiarpur: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

50 families join AAP in Phagwara

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition