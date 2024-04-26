ICICI Bank maps 17k credit cards to wrong users

Mumbai, April 25
ICICI Bank on Thursday said nearly 17,000 credit cards issued recently have been erroneously mapped to the wrong users in digital channels.
The second largest private sector lender, however, said that no instances of any misuse have been reported because of the error, and also promised to compensate users for any financial loss.
“It has come to our notice that about 17,000 new credit cards, which were issued in the past few days were erroneously mapped in our digital channels to the wrong users," a bank spokesperson said.
