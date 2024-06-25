ICICI Prudential Life Insurance offers discount

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance today announced a lifetime discount of 15% exclusively for women on all the premiums to be paid, for its best-selling term insurance product, iProtect Smart. Additionally, salaried women will be eligible for an extra 15% discount on the first year's premium.

Avalon, Ajooni Biotech join hands

Avalon Bioenergy Private Limited, a subsidiary of US-based Avalon Energy Group LLC, has joined forces with Mohali-based Ajooni Biotech, a company specialising in Moringa cultivation and utilisation, to develop the Agri-processing aspect of the Moringa project in India.

Vibgyor High hosts chess event

Vibgyor High, Gurgaon, hosted the Haryana State Chess Championship 2024-2025 to nurture talent and fostering holistic development among young minds. The championship, organised for various age categories including U-7, U-11, U-15, as well as Senior Girls & Open Categories.

Young buyers drive Audi sales

Audi India witnessed surge in young buyers across the country, as 70% of new Audi customers are below the age of 50 years. The youth demographic, known for its discerning taste and appreciation for cutting-edge technology, is increasingly opting for Audi's premium offerings.

112 toppers honoured

To commemorate the success of 112 topper students, an annual grand felicitation ceremony was organised at a private hotel in Sector 17. 78 students were present out of 112 meritorious students, out of which 48 qualified for National Law Universities Nationwide in Symbiosis, Narsee Moolji, IPM- BBA, and IPM-IIM, NLSIU, Christ etc.

Fraud awareness drive at HDFC

HDFC Bank hosted a virtual fraud awareness session for its employees as a part of a secure banking awareness drive. The session was to raise awareness about various types of fraudulent practices employed and further equip employees with information and skills to be more aware about such tactics.

HMD launches feature phone

HMD today announced the launch of its highly anticipated HMD 105 device. Building upon the company’s legacy of ground-breaking products, the HMD 105 represents a major technological leap forward, combining exceptional performance, sleek design, and industry-leading specifications.

4G saturation site inaugurated

Under the aegis of Atmnirbhar Bharat scheme, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom) & Chairman DCC, has inaugurated 4G saturation site at Majri village, Ropar district, Punjab. The project will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas.

Gillco partners with Max Hospital

Gillco Group has organised a general health camp in collaboration with Max Hospital to promote a healthy workspace culture. Prioritising the well-being of its employees, the camp aimed to promote community wellness through comprehensive health assessments and medical consultations.

Awareness on kidney cancer

Kidney cancer, also known as renal cancer, is a chronic disease that originates in the kidneys, usually when the cells grow out of control. Dr Dharmender Aggarwal, consultant, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery at Fortis Hospital Mohali, through a health advisory sheds light on kidney cancer, its causes, warning signs and prevention.

Now, SafeDrive with inDrive

inDrive has partnered with Maruti Suzuki Driving School to organise a safety education event in Chandigarh and Ludhiana. The SafeDrive with inDrive campaign will educate drivers on how to ensure their passengers’ safety and comfort.

Bajaj Allianz launches new plan

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launched a new version of Bajaj Allianz Life Invest Protect Goal, re-emphasising their innovative protection-oriented ULIP plan offering both a high life cover and market-linked returns in one plan. The product is designed to help customers protect their family's life goals as well as create wealth, both at the same time.